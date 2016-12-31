Eaton looks ahead to 2017

With 2016 in the rear view mirror and 2017 right around the corner, one of Brooklyn Center’s legislators is looking forward to a productive and hopefully bipartisan legislative session in the new year.

State Sen. Chris Eaton (DFL-Brooklyn Center) looked back on a rather contentious 2016 for the Minnesota Legislature, where she cited both successes and frustrations.

“I’m hoping that we can reach some compromises (in 2017) and get some good stuff done,” said Eaton, who was re-elected to represent Senate District 40 this November. “I don’t want another four years of last session. That was just miserable. We worked our butts off and accomplished nothing. I’ve never worked so hard and got so little done.”

Eaton mentioned getting quite a bit done in regards to managing legislation surrounding narcotics and opiate addiction, a topic championed for years by Eaton, who also works as a registered nurse.

“We got a bill passed that allowed pharmacies to take back narcotics … and Walgreens has agreed to put take-back (receptacles in their stores),” said Eaton. “Because right now, you’d have to go to somewhere where there’s law enforcement to find one of those.”

Eaton also helped pass a bill that would require physicians to be registered with the Pharmacy Medication Program, an enforcement program that prevents prescription abuse via doctor shopping.

Though Eaton has kept herself busy on the Senate’s Environment, Health Care and Finance Committees, she noted there were serious disappointments in her eyes regarding the 2016 session.

“I thought we put together a fairly good bonding and tax bill,” said Eaton. “There wasn’t a whole lot in it that Democrats were excited about, but there were some things in there that were necessary, like funding for people in the rural areas to put in water treatment plants. So, I was really surprised when they messed with that, although some of it was just having new employees that didn’t know how to write a bill.”

Eaton also noted difficulties regarding funding allocations for the Southwest Light Rail project.

“There were a number of us who were counting on the Bottineau and so on that weren’t ready to let our transportation system to go by the wayside,” said Eaton. “We have people that need to be able to get to their jobs … and the workers can’t get from here to there. We’re doing a pretty good job up here with our community colleges in training people to be able to work in a lot of these industries, especially these tech manufacturing industries.

“But a majority of them can’t afford to live in Maple Grove or Edina or Eden Prairie, so they’re busing from here,” Eaton continued. “Sometimes the buses don’t run very late, and a lot of (people) are on the late shift, so they have no way home. We’ve got to find a way to get people where they need to go, and if they can find a feasible way using buses, cool. But we need to do something.”

With the Republican Party taking control of the Minnesota Senate after the election, Eaton is nonetheless hopeful that bipartisan measures can be reached in 2017.

“I thought the Senate would stay in Democratic hands,” said Eaton. “I had campaigned for a lot of the out-state people, and the responses at the door were good. But it was a strange year. Now we’re in the minority, but by one (legislator), so it’s close. It’s not as bad as it could have been.”

Eaton said that one bill she hopes to introduce would require pharmacies to pay a “product stewardship” fee for opioids.

“It would be a penny for every morphine equivalent of an opioid that comes out of a pharmaceutical company into Minnesota,” said Eaton. “(It will) pay for the mess that they created, to help people with addiction, to provide more (opiate antidote) Naloxone, to help law enforcement in the drug courts, and also to help the smaller pharmacies with the disposal.”

Eaton also hopes that the state will go for a state-based health plan instead of letting insurance companies take charge.

“Basically, the insurance companies could still be there, but it would be like Medicare,” said Eaton. “I’m hoping that we can get some support on that, although that’s probably a little less likely than my other bill because the insurance companies have a pretty big lobby.”

The senator also hopes to reintroduce a bill that would require mining companies to provide instances of their activities not upsetting the environment in the Iron Range prior to receiving approval.

“The process to extract the copper and nickel leaves a lot more acidic rock up, and that would all drain into the St. Louis River, which just kind of got cleaned up,” said Eaton. “I think it has to be possible to do this without destroying the environment. It may cost extra money, and the state may have to chip in … but I don’t think it has to be destructive.”

