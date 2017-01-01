Robbinsdale teen actor aspires to perform on Broadway

Middle schooler has lead role in ‘Fancy Nancy’ at Stages in Hopkins

by Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Zoe Hollander, 13, of Robbinsdale fell in love with theater at age 7. She already has professional and traveling shows under her belt; now she can add a lead role to her resume of theatrical work.

Hollander, an eighth grader at Robbinsdale Middle School, was cast for the title role in “Fancy Nancy: The Musical” Jan. 20-Feb. 20 at Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins. Based on a book series by Jane O’Connor, Fancy Nancy follows a girl named Nancy who is set to perform in her very first dance recital. When forced to play the undesirable role of a tree, she finds a way to make herself shine and stand apart. Robbinsdale student Zoe Hollander, 13, will play the lead role in the upcoming Stages Theatre Company production of “Fancy Nancy: The Musical,” opening Jan. 20. Hollander is already a veteran of the stage, including professional work, with aspirations to pursue a career on Broadway. (Submitted photo)

Hollander’s performance as Fancy Nancy will mark her fifth show at Stages. She has previously played supporting lead roles, but never a primary lead. “It’s my first one, which is very exciting. I’m very grateful for that,” she said.

She started taking theatre classes through Children’s Theatre Company. Hollander said she took the classes to help figure out what she was most into.

“I tried a lot of sports, but I wasn’t into them,” she said. At a very young age, she took dance lessons, during which time she realized she was at ease on stage.

“My parents kind of went on that idea, and they started getting me into classes at Children’s Theatre Company,” she said.

Hollander’s first professional show was at age 9, a production called Fidgety Fairy Tales that traveled throughout Minnesota to raise awareness of mental health disorders. She has done a total of 15 plays by her approximation, including productions with her school. On Dec. 18, she wrapped production on a play with the History Theatre in St. Paul called Orphan Train, which told the harrowing story of orphans in a bygone era who were shipped by train with few provisions from New York to cities in the west for adoption. Hollander played two roles in that show.

She said the play was the heaviest one she’s performed in so far, with the subject matter addressing a sadder piece of history that can be difficult but necessary to talk about.

“I think it’s important that we hear about it and learn from our mistakes,” she said.

Unlike many 13-year-olds, Hollander has a clear idea of what she’d like to do when she graduates high school. “(Acting) is my passion, and I hope that I can continue it and make a living off of it. I hope to go into Broadway,” she said. Her dad grew up in New York, so she has family there, which she hopes will make the transition easier when she eventually relocates to New York City study and pursue her dream of acting both on stage and on film. She said she’d like to study there, and that while there are excellent schools all over the country, New York is her top choice because it’s easier to network there.

“I’ve talked to my vocal coach about this, who works in New York part of the time. You can really get better connections (in New York),” she said.

She stays busy almost year-round with performing, and most of her weeknights are booked with rehearsals in between shows. She said it’s not difficult to coordinate with school obligations.

“I talk with my teachers. I can do a lot of things digitally, but communication is key,” she said.

Hollander shared her core philosophy for her approach to theatre. She said before shows, she tells herself, “I’m here to do a job, and I’m here to do it well. I’m here to make someone smile, I’m going to make someone’s day.” She also shared an old adage, that theatre is less about acting and more about reacting.

“That’s one of the things I love about theatre, seeing people’s reactions and playing off of that. Live theatre has that special something that you can’t get anywhere else,” she said.

“Fancy Nancy: The Musical” is an all-ages show that opens Jan. 20 and runs through Feb. 20. Tickets range from $12-$16 and can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org. More information can be obtained on the website or by calling the box office at 952-979-1111, option 4.

Hollander encouraged people to see the production for the laughter and the show’s warmth. She also pointed out that it’s an opportunity to mimic the main character. “You can go to the show and just be fancy. There’s not a lot of opportunities to do that,” she said.

