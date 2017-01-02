Robbinsdale Fitness Center at Robbinsdale Middle School has been awarded a $75,000 facility grant from the Hennepin Youth Sports Program to update equipment at the center.

In addition, the City of Robbinsdale and the Robbinsdale Area Schools district will receive $8.702 for miscellaneous equipment at Armstrong High School, Sutton and Tapper Fields near Sandburg Learning Center, and Scanlon Field in Robbinsdale, as well as $110,000 to reconstruct the north playfield at Cooper High School.

Equipment at fitness center, located at 3730 Toledo Ave. N., is used by the middle school and community members. The facility has two gymnasiums, plus a weight room and a large selection of exercise equipment. The update will include replacing old or outdated equipment with newer models.

Crystal and Robbinsdale, as well as Robbinsdale Schools, have received grant funding on multiple occassions in the past for other park and recreational facility updates.