Work on apartment building in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley continues after problematic lumber is replaced

St. Louis Park officials ordered DLC Residential to stop adding a type of lumber to the Central Park West project in the summer of 2016. The developer replaced the lumber, but the issue created a delay of several months. (File photo by Seth Rowe)

Problematic lumber at a Central Park West apartment building under construction has been replaced, but not before delaying the project by several months.

The building, which is located both in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, had been set for completion next spring, said DLC Residential CEO Russ Krivor. The issue with the lumber delayed the project about four to five months, he said. Krivor said the developer is now hoping to complete the project by the end of the year.

A St. Louis Park official discovered in mid-June that lumber used at the building under construction did not have a proper label certifying that it had been tested and listed by a third-party rating agency as treated with a flame retardant, according to St. Louis Park Director of Inspections Brian Hoffman. The lumber had been stamped, but the information on it was not complete.

“We basically told the architect no more wood can go in the building,” Hoffman said.

Concern spread to projects underway by another company, Big-D Construction, in Minnetonka, Minneapolis and elsewhere in Golden Valley.

In the case of the project fully in Golden Valley, Hello Apartments, owner Golden Villas terminated its contract with Big-D Construction, prompting Big-D Construction to sue Golden Villas. JL Schwieters, which provided the lumber to the DLC Residential and Big-D Construction projects, sued Chicago Flameproof, the company from which JL Schwieters obtained the lumber.

In the Central Park West project, DLC Residential continued on as the project developer, working with St. Louis Park officials on a plan to move forward.

Hoffman said the city never learned if tests on the lumber indicated that they had been adequately treated despite the incomplete stamp information.

“We were not given the full test results or ever told one way or the other,” Hoffman said. “However, after the test results came back, they did proceed with removing the wood. I don’t know the exact results of the test other than the end result that the contractor decided to remove it all.”

Krivor said he did not remember the outcome of the tests.

“I don’t want to comment on that because I just don’t remember,” Krivor said. “At some point we just realized that in order to have a safer project and as well put together a project as possible, we wanted to go ahead and fix it and move on.”

The builder, general contractor, architect, engineer and subcontractor came up with a plan to shore up the floors of the building, carefully cut out the walls containing the lumber that had not been property certified as fire-treated, remove them and add a new wall assembly with fire-treated lumber, Hoffman said.

“Once they completed all that and all the wood was removed, then they continued on with construction,” Hoffman said.

Fire-treated lumber from a different supplier was used in the replacement walls, according to Hoffman. However, he said JL Schwieters remained on the job.

“They were the ones who did the repair and replacement,” he said.

While work had to halt on the east side of the building that contained the problematic lumber until a replacement plan had been developed, work did continue on the other side of the building, Hoffman said.

“They just brought in a different fire-treated lumber from the beginning and were able to continue,” he said of work on the west side of the building.

No other major problems have been discovered on the site, he said.

“That’s really the only big issue we had that has come up through the construction process,” Hoffman said. “That building seems to be progressing very nicely now.”

Krivor said, “We did have a bit of a delay, but the project’s doing great. And we’re back on track.”

Asked about his view of the litigation involving Hello Apartments and Big-D Construction, Krivor said, “Unfortunately, they had big problems over there. For us, it was an issue, we dealt with it, we looked forward, we did what was necessary in order to make sure the residents are safe and our building is 100 percent to code. … We’re thankful we got it taken care of, and that’s where we are now. We’re excited about it moving forward.”

Plans for the Central Park West site near Interstate 394 and Highway 100 include a second six-story residential building, a six-story hotel, two 11-story office buildings, a parking ramp with more than 2,500 spaces and a central gathering place. Combined, the apartment buildings are slated to include 363 rooms. St. Louis Park has issued building permits for the hotel, which would be an AC Hotel by Marriott. The office towers would contain more than 700,000 square feet of space.

