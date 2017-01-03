Comedy duo returns to Minnesota

Raised in Minnesota, a comedy duo called The Stagebenders returned from Las Angeles for a New Year’s Eve show at the Elk’s Club. Kim Thomassen and Gust Alexander began their comedy career in the Twin Cities before winning the MTV Comedy Challenge twice in a row, and later acting in films such as Paramount’s “Trekkies 2” and the Cohen Brother’s “The Naked Man.”

The pair has also made appearances on numerous television shows, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, ABC’s America’s Funniest People and MTV’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

The Sun Post spoke with Thomassen about their early career, future plans, and of course, the Minnesota weather.

Sun Post: Where are you from originally?

Kim Thomassen: I was born in Oakland, California, then grew up in Minneapolis. Alexander was born in Minneapolis and grew up there. We went to junior high school together, and that is where we met. We’ve been best friends since the 7th grade.

SP: How did you get your start?

KT: We started taking an improvisation class at what was then the Ha HA Club in Uptown, and soon we were in the house troupe performing every week while taking classes there. Alexander went on to work with a comedy troupe called the Groundlings in New York, while I went to Chicago and worked with Second City and Improv Olympic there as well. We both soon came back to the Twin Cities and started our own show. We went from emcee to feature act to headliner in about six months. The show would get so wild most other acts wouldn’t follow our show.

SP: Tell me about your time as a comedian in Minnesota.

KT: We worked at Knuckleheads at the Mall of America and Stevie Ray’s comedy Theater. From there, we broke off and went into the stand-up clubs including, Scott Hansen’s Comedy Gallery’s and from there out on the road touring and making people laugh in clubs, colleges, corporate shows and casinos. Kim Thomassen, right, and Gust Alexander, left, are the Stagebenders. (Submitted Photo)

SP: What was it like to win the MTV Comedy Challenge?

KT: It was a round robin competition that was held at the Mall of America at Knuckleheads Comedy Club. It was a lot of fun, and there were a lot of good people there that year, like Nick Swardson, who went on to write and star in Adam Sandler movies and many others. We thought Swardson had won it, so we left and were going into a restaurant to eat when someone came up and said we had to get back into the club right away. Going back, we found out when they announced that we won.

From there we went to Los Angeles and got guest spots on the Jenny McCarthy show. We got showcase nights at a few clubs, which put us in front of Budd Freidman, legendary owner and founder of the Improv Comedy Clubs, who we still work for to this day. Budd loves us and comes out to see us when we are close by.

SP: Where do you find inspiration for your comedy? Describe your process.

KT: Mostly it’s everyday life. We are not political or super topical, so it’s mostly things you see in life or stupid stuff from the news.

SP: Tell me about the TV show you’re working on:

KT: We had in the works a pilot for a scripted sitcom with the illusion of Improv. Right now we are working on an internet show called The Stagebenders Show, which is a sketch driven show with bits from 1-5 minutes for the short attention span folks out there.

SP: What do you miss most about Minnesota?

KT: Mostly I would say how clean it is here compared to Los Angeles. The air quality is great as well. I never miss the cold! Even if it’s 60 degrees in LA, I am cold and wearing a sweater and a jacket.

SP: What’s in store for you in 2017?

KT: We start the initial writing process for our internet show here in January after we finish the last of our tour dates, so that will be fun. I finished writing my first novel called, “Gods, Demons, and the Queen of Utah.” It will be out in the first quarter in 2017. The artwork for the cover is being done right now for the final stages.

I have started my next one as well, which is called “Mississippi Love Songs and other Nonessential Personnel.” This one takes place in Minneapolis, while the first one takes place around the world in many places. It should take me about a year to finish while doing the other projects as well.

Editor’s note: This interview was edited for clarity.

