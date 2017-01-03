New Hope City Council set to vote Jan. 9 on new police department, city hall

A rendering of Wold Architect’s plan for the potential New Hope police department and city hall on the current locaiton of the Milton C. Honsey Pool. (File image)

The New Hope City Council is set to vote Jan. 9 on a proposal for a new police department and city hall.

The council reviewed resident feedback and discussed next steps, the city engineer’s proposal and potential park and pool improvements at its Dec. 19 meeting.

In September, a citizen task force recommended the city build a new facility where Milton C. Honsey Pool currently is, and relocate the pool to the current city hall location. The plan would locate the new facility next to West Metro Fire-Rescue District headquarters and avoid soil remediation as much as possible.

The police department would be located to the west, city hall to the east and common spaces between the two sets of offices.

This facility would cost nearly $18.9 million. Of the $18.9 million, $75,000 would be used for soil remediation.

Replacing the pool, basketball and volleyball courts is estimated to cost an additional $2.1 million.

The $2 million for the pool is in addition to the $6.5 million already budgeted to update the current pool.

Resident feedback was collected at a Nov. 2 open house. Of the 42 people who attended, 15 completed the survey in person.

According to staff members, those in attendance received in-depth information on the proposed project and had the opportunity to ask detailed questions. Survey results from the open house showed strong support for the project with 11 of 13 respondents agreeing to locate the new facility on the current pool site. When discussing potential tax increases for the facility, 13 of the 15 respondents supported an increase and 12 of 14 respondents supported relocating and reconstructing the swimming pool. One resident completed the paper survey offered at city hall and did not agree with placing the new facility where the pool is or the plan to replace the pool in the future. That individual did, however, support a tax increase in order to construct a new facility and swimming pool.

The survey was also provided online and was completed by 35 individuals. Six of the respondents were not New Hope residents.

Online survey respondents had access to the same materials presented at the open house but did not have the opportunity to dialogue with city officials or consultants.

According to staff members, responses to the online survey were more neutral than those from the open house.

A slight majority, 14 of 32 respondents, agreed with placing the facility where the pool is and replacing the pool in the future. Of the 18 respondents that did not agree, 12 were highly concerned with relocating and altering the pool, according to staff.

In terms of tax increases, 15 of 33 respondents supported an increase to construct a new facility, and 15 of 31 respondents supported a tax increase to relocate and reconstruct the pool.

Combined results showed that 25 of 46 respondents agreed to locate the new facility at the pool site and replace the pool, 29 of 49 respondents supported a tax increase for the city offices and 28 of 46 respondents supported a tax increase for the pool.

The city also received many comments regarding the proposal. Those comments can be viewed in the Dec. 19, 2016, agenda packet online at ci.new-hope.mn.us.

If approved, Wold Architects will work with city staff through the schematic design, design development, construction document, bid and construction phases.

“Our approach to design fees is a very full service approach,” said Joel Dunning, a partner at Wold Architects. “We do whatever it takes to get the project done successfully.”

The firm will charge a flat fee of $915,200 to complete the four phases.

Stantec, the city’s engineering firm, would provide architectural and engineering services for $117,370.

In total, the design and engineering services would cost approximately $1.03 million.

The council members had several comments regarding what was presented Dec. 19.

This proposal does not include park or pool planning.

“We need to emphasize that there will be a pool,” said Councilmember Eric Lammle.

Lammle recommended there be a timeline of what specific steps will be taken and when they will be taken in addition to an estimated date of re-opening.

Lammle also suggested Civic Center Park and pool task forces be formed with some of their members being season pool pass holders.

“That’s all part of the plan,” said City Manager Kirk McDonald.

Parks and Recreation Director Susan Rader anticipates each committee having 8-10 people with a few members overlapping between the committees. Each committee will have two or three meetings and an open house.

“For some of the crossover people, I would encourage us to utilize the people from Zealand Avenue,” said Councilmember John Elder. “I would go door to door. I feel that strongly about keeping them in this.”

After some discourse between staff and the council regarding task force logistics, Councilmember Jonathan London had a closing comment.

“I think it’s fiscally irresponsible (to move forward with the recommended proposal),” London said. “I think it’s a done deal. I’d be shocked if anyone says we can’t do it.”

