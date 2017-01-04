A new face for the new year in the Brooklyn Center City Council

With 2016 in the rearview mirror, 2017 will usher in new opportunities for the city of Brooklyn Center and its residents. For Marquita Butler, that opportunity is to serve her city in one of the most profound manners possible.

On Jan. 9, the 32-year-old Butler will be sworn in for her freshman term on the Brooklyn Center City Council, after being elected on Nov. 8 to succeed outgoing Councilmember Lin Myszkowski. While taking on the responsibility of representing an entire city can bring about jittery nerves, the education administrator and longtime Brooklyn Center resident is taking her new role in stride.

“The council so far has been very welcoming. I’ve been going to the meetings, and everyone’s been very welcoming. I’m excited and a little nervous for the first meeting,” said Butler. “I sat on the Brooklyn Center School Board for four years as a student representative. Being able to actually be a part of the entire process will be new. But, I’m familiar with the way in which the meeting is ran.”

Butler, who has a master’s degree in cultural and educational policy studies from Chicago’s Loyola University, has long made efforts to keep her finger on the pulse of Brooklyn Center, and her new appointment will only increase her civic involvement.

“I try to stay connected with what’s going on,” said Butler. “But, I definitely do plan to continue to be involved in the community. I’m already getting invited to things that I probably would never have heard of.”

Butler’s election is also unique in its own way, as she is the second woman of color in history to be elected to the Brooklyn Center City Council, after current Councilmember April Graves.

“When (you are) a person of color, I obviously have different experiences than people that aren’t persons of color,” said Butler. “I think that April and I do bring a different perspective that may not have been there before. However, I’m a councilperson for everyone, so I don’t look to be the voice for people of color, but the voice for everyone.

“But I do feel like we will bring a unique perspective that hasn’t been there prior to the two of us being on the council, and really help in some of the different conversations that come up regarding diversity and how we can engage our communities of diversity,” Butler continued.

While Butler has a lot of issues she would like to address while serving on the council, she admits that there’s a lot to catch up on first.

“I have to continue to bring myself up to speed on what some of the priorities are for the council,” said Butler. “I think for the first few months, it would just be familiarizing myself with what is already in place … to figure out where I stand on some of those things.

“But I do want to stand by the things that I talked about during my campaign. Small business is a huge one,” Butler continued. “Trying to figure out how to make it easier for small businesses to start and operate in Brooklyn Center. I really would like to utilize my partnership management skills that I’ve gotten through my career and see what different partnerships we can bring to the city.”

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected] or follow the Sun Post on Twitter @ecmsunpost.