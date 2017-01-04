Brooklyn Center Police investigating 66th Avenue shooting

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is in the process of investigating a reported shooting that took place last evening.

According to a statement by the department, officers were responding to a report of a shooting on the 800 block of 66th Avenue around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with police encountering an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local medical facility to be treated for what has been described as a non-life-threatening wound.

Police say that one juvenile male was arrested in connection to the shooting, while a second suspect has been identified but not yet located. Police do not believe that the shooting was a random occurrence.

Brooklyn Center Police are still investigating the incident, with assistance by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. The Sun Post will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

