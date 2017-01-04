Legislative session preview: Brooklyn Park

The next state legislative session begins Jan. 3. The state budget, a transportation bill, a tax bill and health care reform will likely be addressed this session, said Rep. Michael Nelson (DFL-Brooklyn Park).

Passing a balanced budget will be important early in the session, Nelson said. The Legislature will also need to return to the issue of a tax bill, as last year’s tax bill was vetoed by Democrat Gov. Mark Dayton.

Nelson said Democrats will likely spend much of the session trying to stop bills they oppose, since Republicans have a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate. Rep. Michael Nelson Jeffrey Lunde, Mayor of Brooklyn Park

Health care

The state will need to address health care reform this session, Nelson said. However, the state’s role in reform depends on what happens at the federal level, he said. In particular, if the Affordable Care Act were repealed but not replaced, as President-elect Donald Trump suggested during his campaign, many people would be left without health insurance, he said.

Soon, people would be using the emergency room as their primary care doctor, which is the most expensive form of health care, he said. The state would have to react accordingly, he said.

Republican leaders have discussed creating a new “re-insurance” or “high-risk pool” like the former Minnesota Comprehensive Health Association, which spread the cost of high-risk individual premiums to the state at large. To create such a high-risk pool, the state would need to seek a waiver from the federal government, as the Affordable Care Act made the creation of such a pool illegal, Nelson said. He’s seen a low appetite for approving such a waiver at the federal level, Nelson said.

Nelson said he would likely support a plan creating a new high-risk pool, but “the devil is in the details.” Without having seen a plan, many details remain unclear, he said.

Transportation

Nelson said he wants to see a transportation bill passed this session. He said the state will lose many construction jobs and road-building jobs if a transportation bill does not get passed. Republican leaders have discussed a transportation bill with reduced transit funding this year, Nelson said. He said he has supported the construction of the Bottineau LRT line since it was proposed, and he will continue pushing to see the line extended to the Brooklyn Park Hennepin County Library location and North Hennepin Community College.

Jeffrey Lunde, Mayor of Brooklyn Park, said funding for the Bottineau LRT extension is a top concern for the council this legislative session. “The light rail is big for us,” he said.

Lunde said the council will seek funding for improving the exchange at 101st Avenue and Highway 169.

Voting, bonding

Nelson is DFL lead of the government operations and elections policy committee. He said the committee would look at drafting legislation that makes voting easier this session, continuing the work it began last session when the committee passed an early voting bill.

He said he wants to draft legislation that would enact automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, so whenever someone registers a vehicle, they are automatically registered to vote. Other states have passed automatic voter registration bills, and they have been shown to increase voter turnout, he said. He said he was confident both parties could come to an agreement on this issue.

The Republican majority has sent mixed signals regarding a bonding bill this year, Nelson said. The passing of a bonding bill will be necessary this session, but will depend on first coming to an agreement to pass the governor’s budget, Nelson said.

Poverty relief

Lunde said state funding for poverty relief primarily goes to Minneapolis and St. Paul rather than the suburbs or rural Minnesota. This can leave those in the suburbs without the help they need to escape poverty, Lunde said. The city council would like to see the state distribute poverty relief funding to suburbs including Brooklyn Park, he said.

Minimum wage and city independence

Increasingly, issues such as minimum wage have became localized as activists have been unable to enact change at the state or national level. The state may take action this session to explicitly reserve certain issues – like minimum wage for instance – specifically as part of the state Legislature’s jurisdiction, barring city governments from imposing such rules. These efforts are called “preemption.”

Cities raising minimum wages is a double benefit for the state, Nelson said. That is, it would benefit the minimum wage workers by giving them more money to support their lives and families, and those people would likely spend more money in the local marketplace, thereby increasing the state’s sales tax revenue, he said.

The council opposes state mandates on a variety of issues, Lunde said. “There has been an increase in the efforts of both parties to decide what and how cities should do things,” he said.

Sunday sales

Nelson has not supported Sunday liquor sales and would not be likely to this year, he said. Sunday sales favor big box retailers rather than small, mom and pop liquor stores, he said.

Staying open on Sundays has not been shown to increase revenue for liquor stores, Nelson said. Rather, shoppers spend the same amount of money over a longer time period, he said. Opening for Sunday sales adds expenses for small businesses, he said. Sunday sales would also add costs for municipal liquor stores, he said.

Education

The Osseo Area School Board listed funding increases on its 2017 draft legislative platform.

Nelson said he has always supported eduction funding, but education funding bills this session will depend on Republican proposals.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]