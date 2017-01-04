Residents speak out about Golden Valley’s 2040 comprehensive plan

Before the end of 2016, Golden Valley City Council reviewed residents’ comments on the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan.

On Dec. 13, city staff members presented feedback from the Sept. 19 comprehensive plan open house, the comprehensive plan themes that have emerged thus far, an updated timeline for 2017-18, a schedule that shows how the city council will be involved throughout the next year, preliminary chapter goals and a community engagement plan.

Residents answered three survey questions, either in person, at the open house or online, regarding the 2040 comprehensive plan.

1.) List three words you feel best describe Golden Valley.

Common responses included words such as green, friendly, good location, community, potential, nature, open, convenient, quiet, neighborhoods, families, safe and inclusive.

2.) What do you value most about Golden Valley?

Many respondents noted similar themes for this question, such as friendly, safe neighborhoods, centrally located, quiet and safe, community feeling, number and quality of parks.

3.) What important changes does Golden Valley need to make in the next 10 years? In the next 20 years?

Responses to these questions varied greatly and included:

• Add more sidewalks

• Better connections across busy streets

• Keep tax burden low and maintain affordable housing

• Preserve good neighborhoods and natural green spaces

• Better mass transit options

• Enhance smaller parks

• Embrace diversity, density and changing demographics

• Slow down on building new apartments

• Upgrade shopping centers

• Minimize the flow of immigrants and refugees into our neighborhoods to prevent the decline of the Golden Valley community

In addition to the questions, respondents were asked to share their ideas regarding land use, sustainability, parks, transportation, housing or another topic of their choice.

Only a handful of residents seized the opportunity to provide ideas. Some of their ideas included:

• Upgrade the Golden Valley Shopping Center

• Develop the Laurel Ponds aquatic areas

• Encourage diversity of habitat

• Encourage more reasonably priced eating establishments for families

• Do not allow home construction after 6 p.m.

• Send out survey about future of the city to the public in general

• Stop building apartments and subdividing properties

• The city should offer community education programs on social justice

Planning Manager Jason Zimmerman wanted council member’s feedback on the overall theme of the plan, what they thought might be missing, their thoughts on the updated schedule and ideas for the community engagement plan.

“Thank you for doing this,” said Councilmember Joanie Clausen. “I see parks on (the list of valued aspects of Golden Valley).”

According to Zimmerman, parks and trees are a repetitive theme in residents’ feedback.

Councilmember Andy Snope wanted to stress the importance of including all demographics in the community engagement plan.

“The people we engage, I want to make sure we’re hitting all groups and not just all white people,” he said. “There’s a lot of diverse groups in Golden Valley.”

Zimmerman agreed, adding that the city would like to find a way to engage with youth also but the teen committee disbanded.

The city council and staff members discussed whether to post the comments on the city’s website but ultimately decided against it due to some pointed comments provided by residents.

To date, staff members and commission members have completed the first phase of the update process, background and preparation, and the second phase, setting goals and the work scope.

This year, staff members will work with consultants on phase three, developing content. Commissioners, the city council and citizens will review the content throughout the year. Feedback and revisions are then part of phase four.

Final approval of the comprehensive plan and submittal to the Metropolitan Council, which is phase five, is anticipated in early 2018.

A complete breakdown of the schedule can be found in the Dec. 13, 2016, council agenda packet on goldenvalleymn.gov.

