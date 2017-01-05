Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

LEGAL NOTICE BIDS WANTED

BIDS DUE: 11:00 A.M. on February 2, 2017

Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 11:00 AM on February 2, 2017 for:

Project Number: CIP# 300117S

Project Name: Brooklyn Park Large Sewer Lining Project

Project includes: All work for install of approximately 8,200 lineal feet of 15, 18, 21, 24 & 30-inch diameter CIPP liner and various appurtenant work.

Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.

Online Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain access after January 10, 2017. Complete digital Bid Proposal Forms, Plans and Specification for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital documents for a nonrefundable price of $ 25.00 by inputting Quest Project #4768178 on the Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

Contracting Documents can also be reviewed at the City of Brooklyn Park, Operations & Maintenance, 8300 Noble Ave N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 after January 10, 2017. Questions on the project should be directed to Steve Jankowski, Donohue & Associates, Inc., 763.732.8567 (T) or [email protected]

A pre bid meeting will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, 10:00 AM at the Citys water treatment facility, 5100 Edinbrook Terrace, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443.

Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope marked BID FOR CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK Project #300117S, Large Sewer Lining Project and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Park, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443.

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

January 5, 19, 2017

637615