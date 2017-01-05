Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

THE LOCK UP SELF STORAGE at 6250 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley, MN, 55422 will sell the contents of the following units to satisfy a lien to the highest bidder on January 24, 2017 by 2:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com. All goods must be removed from the unit within 24 hours. Unit availability subject to prior settlement of account.

Unit 4425 Giana Harris: Mini-fridge, window AC, TV, printer and furniture.

Unit 3323 Theresa Reese: Bikes, ladders, furniture, camping gear and garage items.

Unit 3054 Joshua Shykes: Dog Kennel, Suitcases, clothes, and tools.

Unit 2022 Danielle Coplen: TVs, furniture, tools, boxes, and AC unit.

Unit 2067 Yolanda Martinez: Bird cages, furniture, vacuum, and tools.

Unit 4050 Robbin McLaurin: Laptop computer, clothes, and totes.

Unit 2603 Bryttani Tyner: Guitar, couch set, TV, full mattress, and ladder.

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

January 5, 12, 2017

638367