Brooklyn Center included in wrongful death lawsuit

Alberta Geist died after being struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on the Osseo Road and 49th Avenue intersection on Dec. 20, 2013. (Image courtesy of Google Maps)

The family of a woman who was killed in a 2013 traffic accident is filing suit against the city of Brooklyn Center for alleged negligence.

In a suit filed in Hennepin County District Court Dec. 19, the family of Alberta Geist accused Brooklyn Center, the city of Minneapolis, Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation of the wrongful death of Geist, who died Dec. 20, 2013, after being struck by a vehicle on Osseo Road, located at the border of Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis.

According to the court filings, Geist was traveling from the County Road 10 Cub Foods in Brooklyn Center to a family member’s house on the 4900 block of Oliver Road in Minneapolis. Geist, who reportedly suffered from limited walking mobility due to ankle surgery two years prior, exited a bus stop at the intersection of Osseo Road and 49th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. After waiting for the bus to leave, Geist then proceeded to cross Osseo Road.

The court filing described the crosswalk as “incomplete, faded, or non-existent,” and therefore was alleged as being properly maintained and barely visible. Furthermore, the suit said that the pedestrian crossing signal timing was insufficient for a pedestrian to cross Osseo Road.

Geist was subsequently struck by a vehicle driving through the intersection, and she later died from her injuries.

Geist’s family is suing Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Hennepin County and MnDOT for the failure to maintain the Osseo Road roadway and negligence, asking for damages exceeding $50,000.

Representatives for the city of Brooklyn Center declined to comment on the matter, citing that they could not issue comments for civil suits.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected] or follow the Sun Post on Twitter @ecmsunpost.