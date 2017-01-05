Brooklyn Park has begun recruiting for city commission positions. These include the Citizen Long Range Improvement Committee, the Human Rights Commission, the Planning Commission and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission.
Experience is not necessary to participate. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31.
Applications are available on the city’s website, brooklynpark.org, or can be picked up in person at City Hall.
Info: 763-493-8001
City commission recruitment
