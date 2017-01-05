Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

(Official Publication)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON A ROAD AND STREET RECONSTRUCTION PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the Council) of the City of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota (the City) will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North in said city, on Tuesday, the 23rd of January 2017 at or after 7:00 p.m. for a Public Hearing to receive comments relating to the Citys proposed five-year Street and Road Reconstruction Plan (the Plan). Copies of the Plan will be available for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk after January 6, 2017, during normal business hours of the city.

The Plan currently proposes to finance a portion of the cost of various street and road reconstruction projects by the issuance of general obligation bonds (the Bonds) under the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 475, including Section 475.58, Subdivision 3(b), as amended.

Any person wishing to express a view about the Plan may present written or oral testimony at the public hearing.

Devin Montero

City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

January 5, 2017

637598