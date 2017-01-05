Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CRYSTAL

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TO CONSIDER AN OFF-SALE LIQUOR LICENSE AT 5924 WEST BROADWAY

Notice is hereby given that the Crystal City Council will hold a public hearing on Jan. 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 4141 Douglas Drive N., to consider an off-sale liquor license at 5924 West Broadway submitted by Binge Time Marketing Corporation d/b/a Lube Liquor. Anyone wishing to express a view either in person or in writing will be heard at the public hearing.

Auxiliary aids are available for public meetings upon request to individuals with disabilities by calling the City Clerk at (763) 531-1145 at least 96 hours in advance. TTY users may call Minnesota Relay at 711 or 1-800-627-3529.

City Clerk, Chrissy Serres

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 5, 2017

638072