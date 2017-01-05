Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION

Trojan Storage of Crystal located at 5217 Hanson Ct. N., Crystal, MN 55429 will conduct sale(s) online at www.storagetreasures.com. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, tools, and/or other household items. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility.

This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. The name of the person(s) whose personal property to be sold is:

Ebony Harris, Tiana Reed, Glenn Davis, Tara Snyder, Brian Merrell Merrell Painting, Rodney Rush

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 5, 12, 2017

637630