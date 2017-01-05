School Board – Anoka-Hennepin School District

MINUTES OF MEETING

The School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 held a regular meeting on Monday, November 28, 2016, at the Sandburg Education Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Chair Heidemann called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

Chair Heidemann led the pledge of allegiance.

The following members were present: Marci Anderson, William Fields, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon.

School Board Chair Tom Heidemann opened the Worlds Best Workforce public hearing and welcomed Dr. Johnna Rohmer-Hirt, director of research, evaluation and testing, to provide an overview of the districts Worlds Best Workforce (WBWF) legislation. The School Board reviewed strategies and measurements used to monitor progress in achieving goal areas included in the states WBWF legislation. Dr. Johnna Rohmer-Hirt provided an overview and led a comprehensive presentation which was followed by an opportunity for public comment. The report included updates on the five WBWF strategies that include improving kindergarten readiness, ensuring students can read well by grade three, closing the achievement gap, providing education to ensure college and career readiness, and improving high school graduation rates. Cory McIntyre, executive director of student services, Ranae Case Evenson, director of elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment, and Beth Yokum, assistant manager of early learning programs, assisted with the presentation.

The School Board recognized students and staff from the following groups and schools. Each of them was given a medal in honor of their achievements. Eric Lehtola, activities director, provided highlights of an outstanding fall season for Husky athletics that included individual competitors advancing to state in girls swimming and team section championships in girls cross-country, girls soccer, boys soccer and football. Girls soccer team members were recognized for their third-place finish in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Tournament. The team finished with a 17-3-1 record and collected the Northwest Suburban Conference championship. The Huskies are coached by Tracey Griess, Phil Peacock and Damon Fahringer.

Gwen Poore, activities director, presented the Anoka High School Marching Band for recognition of their accomplishment as Class A state champions in the Minnesota Youth in Music Marching Band competition held Oct. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Anoka was also recognized for outstanding color guard and percussion section at the event.

Dr. Mary Wolverton, associate superintendent for elementary schools, provided an overview of Madison Elementary Schools achievement of being named as a Reward School by the Minnesota Department of Education. Dorothy Olson, principal, credited dedicated staff members and their teamwork approach as a key to achieving this distinction.

Tom Heidemann, School Board chair, read a proclamation in support of parent involvement in Anoka-Hennepin Schools, and highlighted the important role parents and caring adults have in the academic success of students. Heidemann thanked those who contributed an estimated 196,000 volunteer hours in Anoka-Hennepin schools over the past year.

Superintendent David Law presented Bill Harvey, School Board treasurer, with the Director Award from the Minnesota School Boards Association. The award is presented to School Board members across Minnesota for their leadership and time commitment to advancing education in the state. In addition to his time serving Anoka-Hennepin locally, Harvey was recognized for his over 100 hours of time serving at state and national levels on behalf of the district.

CONSENT AGENDA

Marci Anderson moved and Nicole Hayes seconded the motion to approve the following consent agenda items:

1. Approved Minutes from the November 14, 2016, Board Work session.

2. Approved Personnel items as follows:

RETIREMENTS

3. The Cash Disbursements report:

4. The Cash Balance Report: See Below

6. Approved Pay Equity Report Recertification.

7. Approved the immunization exclusionsnames and specifics are not included because of data privacy.

Motion passed.

Michele Weitzel addressed the School Board regarding a request for curriculum additions to the school system and feedback on how student data is shared within the system.

Rick Heller provided feedback on the districts Worlds Best Workforce presentation and other topics for consideration.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. He gave an update with pre-legislative session opportunities for Board members to interact with our elected officials and hear early forecast on the legislation as soon as Friday at the Association of Metropolitan School District meeting at 7 a.m. or the Schools for Equity in Education at 9:30 a.m. Our Legislative Delegation is coming in to visit with us next Tuesday night. A variety of student activities were noted. Thursday marks the end of our first trimester, and students are busy studying and taking finals this week. Please note there is no school for students on Friday, December 2, and Monday, December 5. He congratulated the students that attended tonight celebrating their accomplishments. We will be recognizing teams at the next few board meetings including Andover Girls Soccer, Champlin Park Volleyball, and our Adapted Soccer teams that did very well at the state tournament. Our winter activities have started, and we hope all of our students find some type of activity to supplement their education. Superintendent Law reviewed our winter weather related school process, all of which is noted on our Anoka-Hennepin website under Weather Related Information. Our districts policy regarding winter weather covers two types of weather events, extreme cold and dangerous travel. Our policy is directly related to student safety and the ability to get students to and from school. We work with the National Weather Service Windchill Chart, and there are links on our district web page, whenever temperature and wind chill combine to create a situation where frostbite is likely to occur within 15 minutes. Please check our webpage for further information. He noted two attachments for Board members, CIAC minutes for review and another item for approval.

Peter Leatherman with The Morris Leatherman Company presented results of the annual survey of Anoka-Hennepin residents. Results and feedback learned through the survey are used by the School Board and district leadership for monitoring and future decision making.

Chair Heidemann recessed the meeting at 7:57 p.m. for a 10-minute break. The meeting reconvened at 8:07 p.m.

Dr. Mary Wolverton, associate superintendent for elementary schools, reviewed feedback and highlighted challenges regarding the implementation of a new literacy program in elementary schools. The board approved new curriculum materials, called Reading Wonders, following an extensive pilot and testing program and evaluation. A plan to provide additional staff to assist with implementation and support to increase student proficiency was recommended. The program would start mid-year and continue through the 2017-18 school year. Funding would be made available as a one-time investment provided through available fund balance. Tom Heidemann motioned to approve the Elementary Literacy Implementation Strategic Investment as presented. Marci Anderson seconded. Motion carried.

Chuck Holden, chief operations officer, presented a contract for consideration regarding professional services for district insurance programs for property insurance, crime insurance, general liability, legal liability, and automobile policies resulting in a 5.5 percent reduction in premiums, a reduction of $47,000. Tom Heidemann made a motion to approve the Willis of MN, Inc. Insurance Renewal. Bill Harvey seconded. Motion carried.

Paul Cady, general counsel, presented an agreement regarding terms and conditions of employment for child nutrition assistants for July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2018. Tom Heidemann motioned to approve the agreement regarding terms and conditions of employment for child nutrition assistants for July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2018. Jeff Simon seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Paul Cady, general counsel, presented an updated Bully Prohibition policy for board consideration. The policy included minor changes regarding district email addresses. The policy will be considered at the next School Board meeting.

Paul Cady, general counsel, presented a Policy and HVD Reporting Form Harassment, Violence & Discrimination for board consideration. The policy included minor changes regarding district email addresses. The policy will be considered at the next School Board meeting.

Board Member Simon shared an update on the Northwest Suburban Integration School District. We are a member of a group of integrated school districts that allows us to access state funding for integration and achievement. It provides support to our magnet schools including outside event participation. He shared a video highlighting the event that 15 students from Jackson Middle School along with 15 students from Fridley Middle School took part in a leadership training at the Fort Snelling Base Camp. William Fields attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Andover High School and shared what a powerful event they hosted honoring our veterans. Bill Harvey congratulated three of our high schools in the football playoffs at US Bank Stadium, with Blaine, Champlin Park & Andover participating.

Chair Heidemann proposed under Minnesota State Law 13D.03 sub 1 that they move into a closed session to deal with matters of data privacy. The closed session will be held in the Michael Sullivan Room. Jeff Simon seconded the motion to go into closed session. Motion carried.

Chair Tom Heidemann recessed the meeting at 8:35 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed session at 8:49 p.m. to discuss matters requiring data privacy.

Bill Harvey moved and William Fields seconded the motion to expel student number one for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, William Fields, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being six votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

William Fields moved and Jeff Simon seconded the motion to expel student number two for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, William Fields, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being six votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 8:53 p.m. Chair Heidemann recessed the meeting at 8:55 p.m. and moved to adjourn the meeting. Nicole Hayes seconded the motion. Motion passed.

