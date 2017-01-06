Highway 169 reconstruction open house scheduled for Jan. 17

The city of Champlin and Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a community meeting to present plans for the reconstruction of Highway 169 between Hayden Lake Road and the Anoka Champlin bridge. The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Champlin Ice Forum.

The city has secured more than $10 million for highway improvements designed to improve congestion, public safety and access along the highway corridor.

The improvements include the reconstruction of the bridges crossing the Elm Creek, closing the Dowlin Street median and West River Parkway free right access, and realigning Highway 169 at West River Road and adding a traffic signal at the intersection. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2017.

MnDOT and city officials will provide information on the project and the public will have an opportunity to comment.

For more information, contact Champlin City Engineer Tim Hanson at 763-923-7105.