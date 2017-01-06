Brooklyn Park 2016: a year in photos

In the past year, Brooklyn Park has seen significant community development, construction projects and community planning. Above are photos of some of significant community events and developing plans. For instance, planning for the Blue Line Light Rail Extension continued in 2016. Development in the 610 corridor and elsewhere continued, and projects such as Hy-vee and Design Ready Controls were completed. The new Brooklyn Park Hennepin County Library opened to the public. The community also came together for the annual Tater Daze festival. The proposed route of the METRO Blue Line Extension light rail project starts at Target Field Station and runs along State Highway 55 in Minneapolis and Golden Valley, along the BNSF railway through Robbinsdale and Crystal and then along West Broadway Avenue in Brooklyn Park. (Submitted graphic from the Metropolitan Council) Design Ready Controls CEO Troy Schmidtke and Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde wielded the big scissors, while company leaders and community officials gathered around, for the ribbon-cutting May 20 for Design Ready’s new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park. (Sun Post file photo) Phil Hammermeister had the privilege to use the big scissors and cut the ribbon to open the Hy-Vee in Brooklyn Park. Mayor Jeff Lunde was at the ribbon cutting July 26 and took time to thank Hy-Vee for its support. (Sun Post file photo) The bike rack at the new Brooklyn Park Hennepin County Library, 8500 W. Broadway, is one of two pieces of public artwork that was installed as final preparations for the facility opening are completed. (Sun Post file photo) Three children are the first in line on June 18 for the rides. These rides were at Tater Daze in Brooklyn Park for the annual summer festival. (Sun Post file photo) The Brooklyn Park Lions Drum and Dance team began the ribbon-cutting ceremony by performing a few musical selections. The ribbon-cutting took place July 26 for the opening of Hy-Vee in Brooklyn Park. (Sun Post file photo)