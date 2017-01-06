Brooklyn Park 2016: a year in photos

In the past year, Brooklyn Park has seen significant community development, construction projects and community planning. Above are photos of some of significant community events and developing plans. For instance, planning for the Blue Line Light Rail Extension continued in 2016. Development in the 610 corridor and elsewhere continued, and projects such as Hy-vee and Design Ready Controls were completed. The new Brooklyn Park Hennepin County Library opened to the public. The community also came together for the annual Tater Daze festival.