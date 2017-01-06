Lake Minnetonka Pond Hockey weekend Jan. 19-22

Championship to continue no matter the weather conditions

As cold weather finally arrives in Minnesota, the North American Pond Hockey Championship has announced plans to expand the annual weekend of fun Jan. 19-22 on Lake Minnetonka.

The fifth annual charity fundraiser will be bigger than ever, featuring the signature pond hockey tournament, plus other winter fun and games including an outdoor bean-bag tournament, three benefit concerts and a 5K on the shores of Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior, next to Maynard’s Restaurant.

This year’s plans will offer two options for competitors, pond hockey and bags, after the event shifted gears last year due to warm weather. Proceeds from the tournaments will benefit the ALS Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota chapter. Players and fans are invited to come out, enjoy the games and take in the community event all weekend.

The pond hockey tournament will include up to 70 men’s and women’s teams. Interested players are encouraged to register sooner rather than later as the tournament has sold out in the past, according to Steve Youngstedt, president of the board of directors of the DWB Memorial Foundation, the nonprofit organization that hosts the weekend event.

The weekend will also feature the world’s largest outdoor winter bean-bag tournament. Additional activities will include hockey-themed games on Saturday and Sunday in the Club Cambria tent.

New bands will join the weekend’s entertainment in the main rent, located next to Maynard’s. Live bands will perform 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Watch for ticket information on the event website at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com.

The line-up will feature Tim Sigler Thursday, Jan. 19; G.B. Leighton Friday, Jan. 20 and Chase and Ovation, The World’s Premier Prince Tribute Band, Saturday, Jan. 21.

In addition, the Flurry Scurry 5K on Sunday, Jan. 22 will raise funds for DinoMights, a Minneapolis nonprofit organization offering holistic youth development to urban youth through the game of hockey.

“Last year we really saw how our weekend of Hockey with a Heart was connecting with people on a broader level, as a way to support some great organizations while having a great time, ” said Youngstedt. “When the ice wasn’t safe for hockey, the fans channeled their enthusiasm into the bean-bag tournament. So we decided to keep both events going this year.”

Event organizer J. Lindsay added, “Last year we raised more money for charity than ever, thanks to the enthusiastic support of our sponsors and the fans and teams who are part of this event.”

The DWB Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization which carries on the legacy of David Wynn Bigham of Shorewood.

Bigham, who died suddenly in 2012, was a fixture in local sports and community organizations. He played with the St. Paul Vulcans hockey team and spent eight years in professional baseball with the Minnesota Twins and several other organizations. After retiring from professional baseball, Bigham devoted many hours to the pond hockey event.

Since 2013, the foundation has raised more than $500,000 for charitable organizations. Funds raised by this year’s event, including the Friday and Saturday evening concerts, will benefit the ALS Association, an organization that provides services to assist people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and their families.

For more information visit pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com, email [email protected] or call 612-747-3030.

Compiled by Paige Kieffer. Contact Paige Kieffer at [email protected]