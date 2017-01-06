Scene & Heard: Bring your tissues, but not your young children, to ‘A Monster Calls’

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

From time to time life deals everyone a rough hand. For the truly unfortunate, those hands keep getting dealt one after the other.

Such is the life of the young Conor O’Malley in “A Monster Calls.”

Conor (Lewis MacDougall) is a young English boy with a whole lot on his plate. His mother, Lizzie (Felicity Jones), is dying of cancer; his relationship with his grandmother (Sigourney Weaver) is lukewarm at best; his dad (Toby Kebbell) has moved to Los Angeles and started a new family; and he’s the constant target of school bully, Harry (James Melville).

To top it off, he no longer sleeps through the night, instead waking up to a horrible recurring nightmare.

One night/morning, at precisely 12:07 a.m., Conor awakes from his nightmare and is “greeted” by a monster (Liam Neeson) who has come to life in the form of a yew tree that sits outside his bedroom window.

Insistent that Conor summoned him to help, the monster continues his visits, telling the young boy seemingly pointless stories to help guide him through this rough patch in his life. After the third story, the monster warns, it will be Conor’s turn … and his story will be facing his nightmare. If he doesn’t, the monster will eat him.

Let me start by saying, “A Monster Calls” is heavy. Like, really heavy. Don’t be fooled by the walking, talking CGI tree and think this would be a good movie for young children. The scenes with the monster could be considered scary for young kids and the subject matter is fairly dark at time. Thoughtful and thought-provoking, but dark. It definitely earned its PG-13 rating.

Second: if you’re a crier, I suggest you come prepared. I’m usually not, but I found myself on the verge a couple of times. Likely it happened because the central relationship is that of a single mother and her young son (how I was raised) coming to terms with her illness and mortality.

However, even if the relationship didn’t hit close to home, the chemistry of MacDougall and Jones is palpable and touching, as is the subtle performance of Weaver as the caring, yet somewhat distant and guarded, mother/grandmother struggling to accept the new reality the family is facing.

On the downside, the monster could have been a tad more imposing, if that’s the direction they wanted to go with the movie. He was intense, big, loud and destructive, but a bit on the fake side … even for the fantasy realm in which he exists. Also, Neeson’s impressive voice is now completely lost on me; every time he starts to speak, I’m convinced he’s going to break into the “I have a very particular set of skills” spiel.

That, however, isn’t enough to detract from the film.

At 148 minutes it moves along pretty well – at least after the first 15 minutes – and as you get deeper and deeper into the story, and the monster’s stories, the overall product gets better and better … despite it getting darker and sadder.

★★★1/2 of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.