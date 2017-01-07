Scene & Heard: Storytelling, visuals and Garfield make ‘Silence’ worth the time investment

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

If Christianity is your religion of choice, seventeenth century Japan was probably not the place you wanted to be … particularly if you were a priest.

On the heels of the Shimabara Rebellion, Christian missionaries and Japanese Christians were hunted down by the Japanese government and tortured until they apostatized from the church.

A glimpse of that persecution is on display in Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” – a project the legendary filmmaker spent a quarter of a century developing.

“Silence” begins with Father Cristóvão Ferreira (Liam Neeson) documenting the horrors he’s seen – priests captured, begging to be tortured to show that God is with them and they can’t be separated from their faith; Japanese Catholics murdered after refusing to rescind their beliefs; others turning their backs on their faith.

But several years pass before Ferreira’s words make their way back to the church in Portugal, and despite rumors that he himself ended up apostatizing, the church has lost track of him and is unable to substantiate the claims.

Fathers Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Francisco Garupe (Adam Driver), who were mentored by Ferreira, convince the church to allow them to travel to Japan to discover Ferreira’s fate.

Things, however, aren’t exactly as they’d expected. With the help of their guide Kichijiro (Yōsuke Kubozuka), the priests discover rural villages full of Christians in need of spiritual guidance. They also find no sign of Ferreira and government authorities that will stop at nothing to rid the country of Christianity.

At first glance a handful of things truly stand out about “Silence”:

Garfield is outstanding in the lead role. His subdued, morose delivery style is extremely effective here as Rodrigues is a man most often in despair – his faith is questioned and doubted at every turn, there are few people he can trust, and seemingly every decision he makes puts those who have placed their trust in him in danger. However, there’s also brief and fleeting glimmers of hope as Rodrigues sees the will of these people and how deep their faith runs. Garfield allows all of that to show without going too over-the-top with it.

Visually, the film is a wonder to behold. The natural beauty – with Taiwan standing in for Japan – is incredible. Clear water, lush jungles, gorgeous sand beaches – it’s actually easy to get lost in what you’re seeing and forget that despite its beauty, the land is actually a powder keg ready to blow up in the faces of Rodrigues, Garupe and their new congregants at any moment.

In terms of story, “Silence” does a decent job of keeping you engaged … despite its 161-minute run time. There are sections that drag and seem a bit prolonged – as they often do in a Scorsese movie – but if you can manage to power through what feels like about 15 minutes too many, it’s well worth it for the final payoff.

The duration is, in fact, my only complaint, and it’s a very minor one. Had this story been 100% fiction, dragging it out as long as possible would have been overkill. However, because it is based largely on actual events and characters, it needs those additional minutes to properly tell the story. Thankfully, it was cut down from it’s original length of 195 minutes … Scorsese or not, that’s too long.

I don’t think “Silence” is the epic tale or theatrical experience that some are making it out to be, but it’s very, very good, stunning to look at, and an amazing tale of keeping faith in the face of incredible adversity. For anyone that’s struggled with their own faith, “Silence” is probably one you shouldn’t miss.

★★★★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.