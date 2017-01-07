Brooklyn Park police, fire report for Dec. 22-29

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department, Dec. 22-29:

THEFT:

• Dec. 22 at 11:25 a.m., 9000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 22 at 4:10 p.m., 5800 block of 74th Avenue North

• Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North

• Dec. 23 at 12:56 p.m., 3200 block of 85th Avenue North

• Dec. 23 at 2:56 p.m., 900 block of Farnsworth Avenue North

• Dec. 25 at 9:47 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North

• Dec. 27 at 3:26 a.m., 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 22 at 8:43 a.m., 7200 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 22 at 10:41 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North

• Dec. 22 at 8:02 a.m., 7400 block of 74th Way North

• Dec. 23 at 5:19 p.m., 300 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 24 at 11:27 p.m., 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue North

• Dec. 27 at 6:46 a.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Dec. 22 at 2:27 a.m., 6100 block of 79th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 22-28

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received the following calls for service during the week of Dec. 22-28.

There were 170 total calls, including 123 EMS-related calls. The calls included 1 building fire, 1 outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire, 1 outside storage fire, 7 rescue calls, 6 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 12 good intent calls and 10 false calls.