Scene & Heard: Golden Globe predictions

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

Several “Best of” awards have already been handed out for 2016, most notably the Critics Choice Awards, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globes are typically viewed as the start of the Road to the Oscars.

With the show set for Sunday night – 7 p.m. Central on NBC – I decided to look at each category and offer up my predictions.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nominees: Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight

Will win: Moonlight

Should win: Moonlight

This category is essentially a two-movie race – “Moonlight” and the almost as outstanding “Manchester by the Sea.” I won’t be surprised if the latter wins. But Barry Jenkins’ story about a young gay man learning to accept himself despite being raised in a community that views it negatively, is not only timely, but thoughtful, beautiful and highly original.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nominees: 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins, La La Land, Sing Street

Will win: La La Land

Should win: La La Land

It would be nothing short of a monumental upset if “La La Land” isn’t the winner here. The only thing close to actual competition here is “20th Century Women,” and despite how much I enjoyed that film, I don’t see it overcoming the stunning visuals, great individual performances, engaging story, catchy music and overall brilliance of “La La Land.”

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actor)

Nominees: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea; Joel Edgerton, Loving; Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge; Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic; Denzel Washington, Fences

Will win: Casey Affleck

Should win: Casey Affleck

“Manchester by the Sea” might not win the number of “Best Movie” awards it was once believed to be a lock for, but that’s going to have nothing to do with the work of its leading man. Affleck takes a highly flawed man and turns him into someone you want to root for and then he flip flops it in the other direction, and so on and so on. There hasn’t been a better or more powerful male lead performance this year. If there’s an upset to be had, it could be from Denzel.

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama (Actress)

Nominees: Amy Adams, Arrival; Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane; Isabelle Huppert, Elle; Ruth Negga, Loving; Natalie Portman, Jackie

Will win: Natalie Portman

Should win: Amy Adams

Adams carried one of 2016’s best films pretty much by herself. But sci-fi films don’t typically garner much love come awards time. Biopics, however, do and Portman’s portrayal of what’s probably America’s most famous First Lady is the stuff that awards are made for. She brings Jackie to life and tells a story that many have wondered about, but isn’t often focused on. Given that we’re talking about the Hollywood Foreign Press, you also can’t rule out a win by Huppert.

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actor)

Nominees: Colin Farrell, The Lobster; Ryan Gosling, La La Land; Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins; Jonah Hill, War Dogs, Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Will win: Ryan Gosling

Should win: Ryan Gosling or Colin Farrell

I’d love to see Farrell win for the quirky and underrated “The Lobster,” but I’d also love to see Gosling get his just due for “La La Land.” He immersed himself in the role, mastering dance and learning piano, to bring the character to life. And it showed.

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Actress)

Nominees: Annette Benning, 20th Century Women; Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply; Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen; Emma Stone, La La Land; Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Will win: Emma Stone

Should win: Emma Stone

Everything I said above about Farrell and Gosling goes for Benning and Stone here. I think – and hope – a Stone win sets up an Oscar showdown with Portman for Best Actress. The potential upset here could be Meryl, who will garner support for simply being Meryl … hopefully it’s not enough to steal the award.

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy (Actor)

Nominees: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight; Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water; Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins; Dev Patel, Lion; Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Will win: Mahershala Ali

Should win: Mahershala Ali

I don’t know if there’s a bigger slam dunk category out there than this one. While Ali’s portrayal of Juan wasn’t the central – or even the second or third most central – character in the film, his performance was probably the most moving and memorable in a film filled with memorable and moving performances.

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama, Musical or Comedy (Actress)

Nominees: Viola Davis, Fences; Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Nicole Kidman, Lion; Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures; Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Will win: Viola Davis

Should win: Michelle Williams

As good as Davis was alongside Washington, Williams’ tragic work in Manchester was just on a whole different level. However, “Fences” is far too good of a movie to not win some major awards, and given it’s driven by its actors, Davis would be a logical pick to give the film some much-deserved hardware.

Best Director

Nominees: Damien Chazelle, La La Land; Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals; Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge; Barry Jenkins, Moonlight; Kenneith Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Will win: Damien Chazelle

Should win: Damien Chazelle

This is where things start getting tricky. Expect “Moonlight” and “La La Land” to be the favorites in most categories they’re nominated in, and put it at a coin flip when going head to head … I actually predict that they’ll split a lot of the big awards down the middle. I just feel that putting together a musical that feels both modern and classic at the same time, and appeals to even non-musical fans is an achievement that won’t be overlooked.

Best Screenplay

Nominees: Damien Chazelle, La La Land; Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals; Barry Jenkins, Moonlight; Kenneth Lnergan, Manchester by the Sea; Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Will win: Barry Jenkins

Should win: Tom Ford

The best thing about the highly overlooked “Nocturnal Animals” is its complex, yet concise story. It should be recognized, but I don’t think it will be. Jenkins might not top Chazelle in Best Director – based on the visually-appealing nature of “La La Land” – but I think he tops him here. The biggest strength of “Moonlight” is its story, and that’s all Jenkins’ doing.

Best Original Score

Nominees: Nicholas Britell, Moonlight; Justin Hurwitz, La La Land; Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival; Dustin O’Halloran & Hauschka, Lion; Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures

Will win: Justin Hurwitz

Should win: Justin Hurwitz

I see no circumstance that the best movie of the year, which is a musical, doesn’t win for its score. Hurwitz crafted several songs – and variations of them – that not only drive the movie, but burrow their way into your head and hunker down.

Best Original Song

Nominees: “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls; “City of Stars,” La La Land; “Faith,” Sing; “Gold,” Gold; “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Will win: How Far I’ll Go

Should win: How Far I’ll Go

Just like I don’t see a musical losing Best Score, I don’t see the hottest composer in musical theater – Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame – losing for best original song. It’s not my favorite of the bunch, but it’s a catchy song and probably the highlight of a very good movie.

Best Animated Feature Film

Nominees: Kubo and the Two Strings; Moana; My Life as a Zucchini; Sing; Zootopia

Will win: Kubo and the Two Strings

Should win: Kubo and the Two Strings

If there’s a more stacked category, I don’t know what it is. 2016 was such a good year for animation that Pixar didn’t make the short list for “Finding Dory,” “Sausage Party” got overlooked, and foreign entries like “Long Way North” and “Miss Hokusai” that would’ve been locks in other years, were shunned.

This really depends on what the voters are looking for: “Moana” and “Zootopia” have the strongest stories, but “Kubo” blows all of the others away in terms of its animation. And “My Life as a Zucchini” could get the nod because the voters like to remind us they’ve seen things most of us haven’t. I’m guessing superior animation gets the nod here.

Best Foreign Language Film

Nominees: Divines, Elle, Neruda, The Salesman, Toni Erdmann

Will win: Elle

Should win: ?

Honestly, this one is 100% a guess on my part. I’ve only seen “Neruda” from the bunch, and I don’t think that’s good enough to be victorious. “Elle” was getting a ton of buzz early on, so that’s my pick, although it’s a toss up for me between that and “Toni Erdmann.”

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.