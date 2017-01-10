Commission opening

The Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission has an opening for one citizen representative. The commission is the regulatory agency for cable franchise in nine suburbs.

Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, Golden Valley, Maple Grove, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth and Robbinsdale each have two appointed members on the commission, one being an official city representative and one being a community member.

Commission positions are open to all Brooklyn Park residents, and experience is not necessary to participate. Members serve one-year terms. Meetings are 7:30-9 a.m. the third Thursday of the month in February, May, September and November. Members commit approximately 1-1/2 hours per month.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 20, and are available at the City Hall customer service desk or on the city’s website brooklynpark.org.

Info: 763-493-8001