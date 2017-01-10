New Hope moves forward with design contract for new police department, city hall

On Jan. 9, New Hope City Council approved a design and construction services contract with Wold Architects for a potential new police department and city hall.

Council member Jonathan London voted against the contract and said the proposed plan for a new police department and city hall was “fiscally irresponsible.”

Wold Architects will work with city staff through the schematic design, design development, construction document, bid and construction phases.

The schematic design phase will include talking with city staff and city council about overall goals for the project. The firm will provide illustrations of concepts and designs, layout, size, cost estimates, site plan, floor plan, elevations and renderings. The architects will work with the planning committee, formed by the council, throughout this phase. At the completion of this phase, the firm will present its recommendations.

Next is design development, where the concept designs are developed in to a building. The architects look at the mechanical and electrical elements, determine how it can be built and provide an updated cost estimate.

Construction documents are required next. Wold Architects will take decisions previously made by the council and input from the community to create drawings and specifications. The drawings will allow the architects to receive competitive bids.

The council must approve the bidding process to begin.

The architects, council and city staff will meet to review the bids before ultimately selecting the low responsible bidder. Once the city awards the bid and a construction contract is approved, work would begin.

Also included in the design and construction services contract is civic site engineering and landscape architecture services from Stantec.

In total, the design and engineering services will cost approximately $1.03 million.

City Manager Kirk McDonald wanted to assure residents this was not a vote for a new city hall.

“It’s simply a vote on a contract to take the next steps,” he said.

The city anticipates ample opportunities for residents to get involved and provide feedback throughout the process.

