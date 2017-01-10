Northwest Suburban Climate Action meets Jan. 14

Northwest suburban residents concerned about preserving the climate are invited to a meeting of Northwest Suburban Climate Action, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in the community room at the Lunds & Byerly’s store at 3455 Vicksburg Lane N., in Plymouth.

A major focus of the meeting will be brainstorming for ideas about activities in 2017 that will broaden northwest suburban awareness of the reality and seriousness of the climate problem.

For more information, call 612-965-8284 or write to [email protected]