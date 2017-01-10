‘Wastebasket Revue’ plans 50th anniversary show

After 50 years and more than $1.1 million awarded in scholarships, “Wastebasket Revue” is planning its 50th anniversary show, set to open at Park Center High School in late April.

The revue is a variety show and fundraiser organized and performed by retired and current Osseo area schools educators and employees, along with other volunteers. Humorist, radio personality and Osseo area graduate Kevin Kling has agreed to be in the show this year, according to Duayne Malewicki, retired educator and organizer.

Acts featured in the revue include signing numbers, dancing, music and skits. The revenue generated from the show’s attendance and donations is awarded to graduating students from Osseo area schools. Awards are typically $2,500, depending on revenue, and 14-20 students receive the awards each year, said Malewicki. In total, 802 graduates have been awarded scholarships.

“We didn’t even think there would be a second year,” Malewicki said. He first brought the idea of a revue to the district after performing in a similar show called the “Blackboard Revue” in Virginia, Minnesota. Members of the Wastebasket Revue planning committee discuss their upcoming performances. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

As Osseo was a rapidly growing district, educators didn’t have a good way to meet their peers, he said. So, when the district agreed to host the show, he and 16 others sat in his basement, scribbling skit ideas in their notebooks. They rejected the majority of their ideas, tossing crumpled up pieces of scratch paper in the wastebasket, he said, hence the shows’ name.

For the 50-year anniversary, the planning committee is working to contact all 802 of the scholarship recipients, Malewicki said. So far, they have had about 25 percent of recipients respond. They want updates from recipients, to find out where they live and what they’re doing with their lives and honor them, he said.

This year’s show will have “bigger everything,” Malewicki said. Rather than split the shows between different locations, they’ve kept each of their seven performances at Park Center High to allow for a more elaborate setup. A full band comprised of community members will provide the musical accompaniment, Dianne Malewicki said.

Students who apply for the scholarship write an essay, which is then blindly evaluated by committee members. Other factors including academic achievement, involvement, awards and honors and financial need are also considered when awarding scholarships.

Acts from previous years will be brought back for this year’s performance, Malewicki said. For instance, he will open the show with the a song-and-dance number from the first-ever performance, where he dresses as a custodian and explains the idea behind the revue to the audience, he said. Malewicki, a former music teacher, will also play keyboard.

The scriptwriters, who have been working on the script since August, try to include acts for people who want to participate, but would prefer not to sing, Malewicki said.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” said Janet Jefferson, a district employee and volunteer. “We became like a family,” Malewicki said. Three of the volunteers have been in all 50 shows. There are around 300 volunteers involved with the show, he said.

A VIP lounge will be available to the show’s largest donors. Likewise, donors can reserve seats for their show of choice, Malewicki said.

The revue’s seven performances run April 20-23 and April 27-29.

To donate, or help the revue find past award recipients, visit wastebasketrevue.org.

Contact Kevin Miller at