Brooklyn Center School Board selects new student representative

Brooklyn Center School Board Student Representative Oluwafemi “Femi” Akindumila. (Sun Post staff photo by Christiaan Tarbox)

The Brooklyn Center School Board has selected its newest student representative, and he has the leadership experience to back it up.

Brooklyn Center Community School junior Oluwafemi “Femi” Akindumila began his yearlong tenure as the student body’s representative at the Jan. 9 school board meeting, but his experience in student leadership goes back even further.

“It started back in eighth grade. I got involved in student council, and I really liked being able to be the voice for students,” said Akindumila. “They’d come to me with their problems and concerns, and I was able to do my best to fix them. Fast-forward to 11th grade. I wasn’t able to be in student council anymore because of PSEO (Post-Secondary Enrollment Options). So I saw the student board representative as an alternative. I could still be the students’ voice, just in a different way.”

Though the school board’s student representative traditionally has no actual voting power or decision-making privileges, the position still serves as a crucial bridge between the board and the students’ needs. Akindumila hopes that his input to the board will bring about positive change for his peers.

“When you do affect change, you go back to the people who came to you with their problems and concerns and you tell them it’s all fixed, and their faces light up and they thank you,” said Akindumila. “I’ll be there to make sure that any of (the board’s) policies don’t negatively affect students.”

In addition to his work on the student council, Akindumila has also done volunteer work with the National Honor Society and served as the captain for the school’s varsity soccer team, as well as participating in various Get Ready! enrichment trips and being on the school’s “A” honor roll every semester. As a junior currently doing PSEO work, Akindumila says he’ll use that experience and the experience of his fellow PSEO students to inform his advocacy towards the board.

“It’s hard for the superintendent to really know what the students are thinking, because he’s not always in the building,” said Akindumila. “Let’s say I hear somebody complaining about something. Personally, for juniors, since a lot of us are doing PSEO, a lot of us would like our grades weighted.”

BCCS Principal Carly Jarva asserted that a student voice is key to the decision-making processes of the district and the school board alike.

“Femi has had such a terrific perspective of the student experience,” said Jarva. “Watching him run for student council president as a freshman, now to see him really developing into someone who’s going to be representative of the entire student body district-wide … (it’s) so unique to see in a young person.

“He’s one of those old souls, which is great,” Jarva continued. “He understands what the foundational pieces are to a quality learning experience and knows what currently needs some work.”

Akindumila’s term lasts until fall 2017, and while he’s currently considering his postsecondary future suggesting an enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus to major in project management or law – he hasn’t lost sight of the importance of leadership or teamwork in a scholarly setting.

“I like team-oriented things. I liked student council because … I was part of a team,” said Akindumila. “That’s why I like sports, that’s why I like (being) the student representative, because we’re all doing things together to make our school a better place.”

Brooklyn Center School District Supt. Mark Bonine exhibited excitement towards Akindumila’s upcoming services.

“He will bring the voice of students directly to the school board as we talk about moving forward in Brooklyn Center,” said Bonine. “The student voice is really important so the board members can have a clear line directly to students, and I know that Femi will represent all students in a wonderful way.”

When asked what advice he would have for other students hoping to affect change in their schools or elsewhere, Akindumila suggested that trial and error is better than not trying at all.

“Just try it, because if you don’t try it, you’ll never know how far you’re going to make it,” said Akindumila. “And even if you fail, you can still learn from your mistakes. That’s a big thing that I’ve learned doing student council: as many times as I’ve succeeded, there’s just as many times that I’ve failed at things. Failure isn’t a bad thing as long as you learn from it. I say go for it. If it fails, then that’s what happens, but at least learn from it.”

