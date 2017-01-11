The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seeks special deputies to assist with day-to-day functions, parades, special events and community education.

Special deputies are an important component in the sheriff’s office daily operations. The volunteers primarily assist with water and road patrol support, mounted patrol and communications and radio technology.

“Our special deputies are highly-trained volunteers who have a desire to give back to their community, helping make our Agency one of the best in the Country,” said Sheriff Rich Stanek. “They are a force multiplier, assisting deputies with day-to-day operations, and major emergency events.”

During 2016, special deputies volunteered 23,434 hours of time.

Each special deputies contributes 192 hours per year through duty shifts, training, special details and emergency call outs and each member is required to work at least 16 hours per month. The first 12 months of volunteer duty is classroom and field training.

To learn more or to apply, visit bit.ly/2iHN42P.