Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

Community Activity Center

5600 85th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park, MN. 55443

LEGAL NOTICE

PROPOSALS WANTED

PROPOSALS DUE: Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Proposals will be received at the Community Activity Center, Administrative Offices, 5600-85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, for a Park and Recreation System Plan for the City of Brooklyn Park. Proposals must state clearly on the outside of the proposal package the phrase: Park and Recreation System Plan for the City of Brooklyn Park.

A Request for Proposal can be obtained from the citys website:

http://www.brooklynpark.org/bids-and-requests-for-proposals/

For further information please contact:

Jody Yungers

City of Brooklyn Park

5600 – 85th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

[email protected]

763-493-8337

A Pre-bid Conference will be held on January 23, 2017, 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM, at the following location:

Community Activity Center

First Floor, Grand Room 1

City of Brooklyn Park

5600 – 85th Avenue North

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all proposals shall be subject to the following:

No proposals shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the due date. The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities.

Devin Montero, City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

January 12, 2017

640676