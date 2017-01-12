Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

Community Activity Center
5600 85th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park, MN. 55443
LEGAL NOTICE
PROPOSALS WANTED
PROPOSALS DUE: Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
Proposals will be received at the Community Activity Center, Administrative Offices, 5600-85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, for a Park and Recreation System Plan for the City of Brooklyn Park. Proposals must state clearly on the outside of the proposal package the phrase: Park and Recreation System Plan for the City of Brooklyn Park.
A Request for Proposal can be obtained from the citys website:
http://www.brooklynpark.org/bids-and-requests-for-proposals/
For further information please contact:
Jody Yungers
City of Brooklyn Park
5600 – 85th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
763-493-8337
A Pre-bid Conference will be held on January 23, 2017, 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM, at the following location:
Community Activity Center
First Floor, Grand Room 1
City of Brooklyn Park
5600 – 85th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all proposals shall be subject to the following:
No proposals shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the due date. The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities.
Devin Montero, City Clerk
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
January 12, 2017
640676