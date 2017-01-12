Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ROBBINSDALE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 2017 BITUMINOUS MILL AND PAVING PROJECT CITY PROJECT 39817

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, at the office of the City Engineer until 11:00 a.m., Thursday February 2, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Council Chambers of City Hall for:

2017 Bituminous Mill and Paving Project – City Project 39817

The project will include the following approximate quantities:

62,000 square yards of Mill Bituminous Pavement

110,000 square yards of Bituminous Pavement

2,000 lineal feet of Poly Preform Striping

Proposal forms, contract documents, drawings and specifications are on file and may be obtained from the City Engineer of the City of Robbinsdale. Contractors desiring drawings, specifications and related documents for the purpose of submitting a bid may secure them electronically at no fee through the Robbinsdale eGram website: https://egram.ci.robbinsdale.mn.us or from the Engineering Department.

No bid will be considered unless it is securely sealed in an envelope and filed with the City prior to the time noted above for the closing of the bids. Proposals arriving after the designated time will be returned, unopened.

All bids must be presented on the standard bid form attached to and made a part of the proposed contract documents as prepared by the City Engineer and shall be addressed to:

City Engineer

City of Robbinsdale

4100 Lakeview Ave. N.

Robbinsdale, MN 55422

and endorsed: 2017 Bituminous Mill and Paving Project: City Project 39817.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified check or bidders bond, payable to the City of Robbinsdale, Minnesota in an amount of at least five percent (5%) of the total bid, conditioned that if the bidder is the successful bidder, he will enter into a contract in accordance with said bid and will furnish such performance bonds as are specified. No bidder may withdraw his bid for at least 60 days after the scheduled opening of the bids, without the consent of the City Council of the City of Robbinsdale.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein.

Proposal forms, including plans and specifications, are on file for inspection at the City of Robbinsdale, Engineering Department.

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 12, 19, 2017

640337