City – CITY OF BROOKLYN CENTER

2017 Budgeted Governmental Funds

Notes –

The purpose of this report is to provide summary budget information concerning the City of Brooklyn Center to its interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute Sec. 471.6965. The information presented is not a complete budget. A complete budget can be examined at Brooklyn Center City Hall. This budget was approved by the Brooklyn Center Mayor & City Council on December 5, 2016.

2017 Budgeted Enterprise Funds

Notes –

The purpose of this report is to provide summary budget information concerning the City of Brooklyn Center to its interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute Sec. 471.6965. The information presented is not a complete budget. A complete budget can be examined at Brooklyn Center City Hall. This budget was approved by the Brooklyn Center Mayor & City Council on December 5, 2016.

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

January 12, 2017

639643

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/01/639643-1.pdf