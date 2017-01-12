New Brooklyn Park council members sworn in

Councilmembers Lisa Jacobson, Mark Mata and Susan Pha were sworn in during the Jan. 3 Brooklyn Park City Council meeting. Bob Mata, left, performed the swear-in ceremony with his son, returning Councilmember Mark Mata.

Mata returns to the council, having served on it eight years ago. Pha was appointed to the council early after winning the West district seat, after Councilmember John Jordan resigned his post in August 2016. This will be Jacobson’s first term on the council.

Jacobson said she would like to work towards high-quality development along Highway 610. There is a lack of retailers in the city, and residents have few options for purchasing clothing, among other items, she said. She would also like to consider redevelopment of existing structures, to ensure that buildings fit with the city’s changing demographics, she said. Lisa Jacobson, right, was sworn in with her family. (Sun Post staff photos by Kevin Miller)

The city has focused on youth outreach in past years, but she would like to ensure that the council is also considering the city’s senior citizens, she said. Jacobson would like to see the creation of a senior advisory commission, so seniors could directly tell the council what is needed to improve their community, she said.

Pha said she would like to continue improving youth programs, and possibly look at creating a new youth council. It will be important to develop around the light rail once it is constructed she said, as many Brooklyn Park residents do not own a vehicle. General economic development will be important moving forward, and Pha would like to see more jobs come into the city, she said. Continuing public safety work and supporting police will be important to Pha, she said.

Mata said he came back to the council in hopes of lowering taxes. He has been gone for eight years, and property taxes have increased every year, he said. He’s looking forward to working as a liaison between the council and residents, making sure their issues are addressed in a timely manner, he said.

Serving on the council is “something I’ve always had my eye on,” Jacobson said. Now that her kids are older, she has the time to commit to the council, she said. Councilmember Susan Pha, right, says her oath with her family and Mayor Jeffrey Lunde, left.

Mata also said the age of his children played a factor in his running this year. Since his kids are now in high school and participating in high school sports, he no longer has the coaching obligations he had when they were younger, he said.

Pha said there were many reasons she wanted to run for council, and among them was a desire to bring a new perspective to local government. As a person with unique life experiences, namely, as someone who grew up in poverty, and was later an immigrant, a refugee, as well as a woman, a mother, and a small business owner, she could provide perspective to help serve the entire community, she said. She said she’s excited to work with other council members to improve the lives of residents.

Bob Mata was appointed as mayor pro tem during the meeting, rather than incumbent Rich Gates, who also expressed an interest in the position. Bob Mata was nominated by Mark Mata, and was elected in a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Jeff Lunde and Gates dissenting.

Lunde asked city staff to consider an email retention policy during the meeting. He said that while Hennepin County has decided to retain emails for 30 days, he would like the city to consider implementing a policy with a longer time of retention. He said such a policy would increase transparency for the residents of Brooklyn Park.

