Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017 URBAN HENNEPIN COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

Notice is hereby given that the City of Brooklyn Park in cooperation with Hennepin County, pursuant to Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, is holding a public hearing on January 23, 2017, at 7.00 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at 5200 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443.

The public hearing is on the housing and development needs of the community and the Citys proposed use of the 2017 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program funding allocation of $401,331. In addition, the public hearing will include the discussion on the reallocation of CDBG balance funds from the previous two years in the amount of $204,139 to other programs related to the Citys housing and development priorities.

The City of Brooklyn Park is proposing to undertake the following activities with 2017 Urban Hennepin County CDBG funds starting on or about July 1, 2017.

For additional information on the priorities, proposed activities, level of funding and program

Performance, contact the City of Brooklyn Park at 763-493-8054 or the Hennepin County Housing Department at 612-348-9260.

The public hearing is being held pursuant to MS 471.59. This material can be provided to you in different forms on request, such as large print, if you call 763-493-8054.

