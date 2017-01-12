Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF NEW HOPE NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF FEE SCHEDULE FOR CITY CHARGES

Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of New Hope will meet at the City Hall, 4401 Xylon Avenue North, in said City on Monday, January 23, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, to consider adoption of a resolution establishing a fee schedule to replace chapter 14 of the city code.

The fee resolution will contain fees for the following licenses, permits, and programs: animal, business, rental registration, park and recreation, fire prevention, planning and zoning, utility, franchise, and miscellaneous.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard for or against the implementation of a fee schedule.

Accommodations such as a sign language interpreter or large printed materials are available upon request at least 5 working days in advance. Please contact the City Clerk at 763-531-5117 to make arrangements.

Dated: December 29, 2016

Valerie Leone

City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

January 12, 2017

638757