Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

7800 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428-1258

January 30, 2017 at 9:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 08303: 7800 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428-1258. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0104- Stewart, George

0114- Bright, Dorothy

0117- Penister, Terrence

0128- Pettis, Courtney

0130- Carlson, Ronald

0147- Wirth, Adam

0202- Whitson, Cynthia

0223- Davis, Lynn

0225- Talley, Shanicke

0231- Marshbanks, Candice

0249- Desjarlait, Aleesha

0252- Powell, Latasha

0306- Hopkins, Alicia-

0307- Nyangweso, Thomas

0312- Torma, Janelle

0313- Mcqueen, Darneshia

0320- Lawton, William

0321- Lanier, Brittany

0326- Hollman, Antwon

0329- Roberts Jr, George

0436- Smith, Rashad

0513- Jackson, Christina

0518- Thongsavanh, Bouathong

0523- Drone, Leslie

0537- Freeman, Vicky

0538- Johnson, Chiquita

0548- Franczak, Andrew

0574- Gundy Sr, Nakalia

0578- Woodliff, Alicia

0601- Straub, Doniqua

0602- Laroen, Shawn

0608- Garcia, Jennifer

0609- GFK, Inc.

0615- Heard Jr, Dennis

0625- Kpissay, Raphael

0629- Eugene Jr, Edward

0706- Pangburn, Tammy

0709- Brown, Sheila

0715- Hollins, Ariel

0728- Rudnik, Tom

0762- Perry, Dangelo

0772- Ray, Yolanda

0776- Taylor, Arlene

0777- Kweekeh, Gorpu

0778- Mrutu, Stephen

0788- Howze, Gina

0808- Myles, Debra

0812- Gbadyu, Dyupedeh

0817- Weishaar, Nicole

0826- West, LaTira

0858- Lopez, Rosa

0860- Brown, Emmanuel

0877- Fontaine, Heather

0902- Ross, Willie Net

0905- Nute, Sheree

0916- Wilmington Jr, Walter

0930- Whaitarkwoia, Tomahn

0936- Owens, Linda

0937- Bryant, Theophrlus

0958- Doran, Leah

0960- Jackson, Taurean

0965- Honeycutt, Darius

0966- Green, Phillip

0976- McCray, Michael

7014A- Bodley, Samone

7033- Wilson, Bobbie

7036- Lee, Destiny

7070- Mitchell, Clarissa

7072- Odom, Emmanuelle

7086- Green, Sabrina

7093- Slaunwhite, William

7095- Willabo, Pannyennoh

7098- Heard, Quintin

7103- Pegross, Keshea

7106- Jackson, Tiara

7212- Fox, Rebecca

7213- Jenkins, Charla

7222- Wellner, Daysiona

7304- Schuller, Kathryn

7315- Graham, Jamaul

7316- Williams, Precious

7318- Nyanamba, Duncan

7344- Ruffin Jr., Michael

9017- Messanvi, Anika

9023- Jones, Cobi

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

January 12, 19, 2017

637675