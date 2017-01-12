Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
7800 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428-1258
January 30, 2017 at 9:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 08303: 7800 73rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428-1258. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 9:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0104- Stewart, George
0114- Bright, Dorothy
0117- Penister, Terrence
0128- Pettis, Courtney
0130- Carlson, Ronald
0147- Wirth, Adam
0202- Whitson, Cynthia
0223- Davis, Lynn
0225- Talley, Shanicke
0231- Marshbanks, Candice
0249- Desjarlait, Aleesha
0252- Powell, Latasha
0306- Hopkins, Alicia-
0307- Nyangweso, Thomas
0312- Torma, Janelle
0313- Mcqueen, Darneshia
0320- Lawton, William
0321- Lanier, Brittany
0326- Hollman, Antwon
0329- Roberts Jr, George
0436- Smith, Rashad
0513- Jackson, Christina
0518- Thongsavanh, Bouathong
0523- Drone, Leslie
0537- Freeman, Vicky
0538- Johnson, Chiquita
0548- Franczak, Andrew
0574- Gundy Sr, Nakalia
0578- Woodliff, Alicia
0601- Straub, Doniqua
0602- Laroen, Shawn
0608- Garcia, Jennifer
0609- GFK, Inc.
0615- Heard Jr, Dennis
0625- Kpissay, Raphael
0629- Eugene Jr, Edward
0706- Pangburn, Tammy
0709- Brown, Sheila
0715- Hollins, Ariel
0728- Rudnik, Tom
0762- Perry, Dangelo
0772- Ray, Yolanda
0776- Taylor, Arlene
0777- Kweekeh, Gorpu
0778- Mrutu, Stephen
0788- Howze, Gina
0808- Myles, Debra
0812- Gbadyu, Dyupedeh
0817- Weishaar, Nicole
0826- West, LaTira
0858- Lopez, Rosa
0860- Brown, Emmanuel
0877- Fontaine, Heather
0902- Ross, Willie Net
0905- Nute, Sheree
0916- Wilmington Jr, Walter
0930- Whaitarkwoia, Tomahn
0936- Owens, Linda
0937- Bryant, Theophrlus
0958- Doran, Leah
0960- Jackson, Taurean
0965- Honeycutt, Darius
0966- Green, Phillip
0976- McCray, Michael
7014A- Bodley, Samone
7033- Wilson, Bobbie
7036- Lee, Destiny
7070- Mitchell, Clarissa
7072- Odom, Emmanuelle
7086- Green, Sabrina
7093- Slaunwhite, William
7095- Willabo, Pannyennoh
7098- Heard, Quintin
7103- Pegross, Keshea
7106- Jackson, Tiara
7212- Fox, Rebecca
7213- Jenkins, Charla
7222- Wellner, Daysiona
7304- Schuller, Kathryn
7315- Graham, Jamaul
7316- Williams, Precious
7318- Nyanamba, Duncan
7344- Ruffin Jr., Michael
9017- Messanvi, Anika
9023- Jones, Cobi
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
January 12, 19, 2017
637675