Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

8124 Lakeland Ave. N.,

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-2404

January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 25546: 8124 Lakeland Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-2404. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

A10- Hayslett, Darrell

A13- Simmons, Alexandrea

A14- Ingram, Angel

A22- Martin, Daniyeal

A23- Canada, Sandra

A44- Myles, Tina

A54- Fofana, Makayata

A55- Batie, Tahtenan

B9- Palmer, Vivian

C17- Kibatashi, Patricia

C21- Boclair, Natisha

C25- Davis, Desiree

C32- Morris, Derrall

C42- Jones, Antonio

C44- Walker, Sophia

C51- Page, Alvin

D13- Mckinnie, Laquisha

D14- Simmons, Malanna

D9- Lindberg, Kateri

E1- Myles, Cythia

E10- Emanuel, John

E16- Smoot, Antoine

E46- Twin City Heating and Air

E7- Polk, Tabyas

E8- Wright, Davia

F2- Dozier, Destinee

F9- Gutzwiller, Phyllis

G1- Demry, Denetriss

G11- Fagbote, Kehinde

G20- Matthews, Darrel

G35- Mallus, Salvatore

G4- Bargar, Theresa

G5- Bannerman, Rose

H13- Scott, Julieann

I18- Williams, Brooks

I27- Gulley, Karen

I38- Horak, Susan

J11- Kelley, Sharon

J19- Jackson, Michael

J22- Maclin, Maanza

J26- Newman, Tamera

J34- Johnson Starr, Danielle

J45- Kennedy, Priscilla

J53- Grue, Debra

J54- Brown, Tequia

J60- Sinayoko, Mohamed

P15- Bryant-Jerbo, Dawolyn

P20- Mrutu, Stephen

P67- Tuazama, Ben

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

January 12, 19, 2017

637684