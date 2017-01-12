Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
8124 Lakeland Ave. N.,
Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-2404
January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 25546: 8124 Lakeland Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-2404. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
A10- Hayslett, Darrell
A13- Simmons, Alexandrea
A14- Ingram, Angel
A22- Martin, Daniyeal
A23- Canada, Sandra
A44- Myles, Tina
A54- Fofana, Makayata
A55- Batie, Tahtenan
B9- Palmer, Vivian
C17- Kibatashi, Patricia
C21- Boclair, Natisha
C25- Davis, Desiree
C32- Morris, Derrall
C42- Jones, Antonio
C44- Walker, Sophia
C51- Page, Alvin
D13- Mckinnie, Laquisha
D14- Simmons, Malanna
D9- Lindberg, Kateri
E1- Myles, Cythia
E10- Emanuel, John
E16- Smoot, Antoine
E46- Twin City Heating and Air
E7- Polk, Tabyas
E8- Wright, Davia
F2- Dozier, Destinee
F9- Gutzwiller, Phyllis
G1- Demry, Denetriss
G11- Fagbote, Kehinde
G20- Matthews, Darrel
G35- Mallus, Salvatore
G4- Bargar, Theresa
G5- Bannerman, Rose
H13- Scott, Julieann
I18- Williams, Brooks
I27- Gulley, Karen
I38- Horak, Susan
J11- Kelley, Sharon
J19- Jackson, Michael
J22- Maclin, Maanza
J26- Newman, Tamera
J34- Johnson Starr, Danielle
J45- Kennedy, Priscilla
J53- Grue, Debra
J54- Brown, Tequia
J60- Sinayoko, Mohamed
P15- Bryant-Jerbo, Dawolyn
P20- Mrutu, Stephen
P67- Tuazama, Ben
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
January 12, 19, 2017
637684