Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
8517 Xylon Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-1820
January 30, 2017 at 11:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 25547: 8517 Xylon Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-1820. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
1111- Wills, Todd
1116- Skrynnik, Aleksandr
1121- Shelby, Erin
1123- Queeglay, Jemima
1128- Lawson, Trina
1206- Nack, Jacqueline
1401- Vang, Aaron
1405- Anderson, James
1406- Kyles, Victoria
1501- Brewer, Douglas
2106- Mcghee, Pearlene
2116- Chang, Cha
2117- White, Janice
2121- Missihoun, Koffi
2123- Smith, Shirley
2313- Tyler, Akin D
2410- Phandanouvong,
Thavixay
2424- Pargo, Sunceiray
2514- Hodges, Sandra
2523- Mukusu Meya, Didier
2614- Hill, Irving
2616- Vanhall, John
2627- Anderson, Reggie
3109- Taylor, Alexis
3212- Clarke, Faith
4103- Rogge, Barb
4202- Campbell, Mykenya
4204- Arnold, Tonya
4304- Scott, Kenneth
4315- Williams, Roshana
4320- Ushie, Latrice
4407- Smith, Matthew
4501- Wleh, Sampson
4511- Jones, Raynette
4603- Gaines, Lutrina
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
January 12, 19, 2017
637693