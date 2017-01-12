Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

8517 Xylon Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-1820

January 30, 2017 at 11:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Brooklyn Park 25547: 8517 Xylon Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55445-1820. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1111- Wills, Todd

1116- Skrynnik, Aleksandr

1121- Shelby, Erin

1123- Queeglay, Jemima

1128- Lawson, Trina

1206- Nack, Jacqueline

1401- Vang, Aaron

1405- Anderson, James

1406- Kyles, Victoria

1501- Brewer, Douglas

2106- Mcghee, Pearlene

2116- Chang, Cha

2117- White, Janice

2121- Missihoun, Koffi

2123- Smith, Shirley

2313- Tyler, Akin D

2410- Phandanouvong,

Thavixay

2424- Pargo, Sunceiray

2514- Hodges, Sandra

2523- Mukusu Meya, Didier

2614- Hill, Irving

2616- Vanhall, John

2627- Anderson, Reggie

3109- Taylor, Alexis

3212- Clarke, Faith

4103- Rogge, Barb

4202- Campbell, Mykenya

4204- Arnold, Tonya

4304- Scott, Kenneth

4315- Williams, Roshana

4320- Ushie, Latrice

4407- Smith, Matthew

4501- Wleh, Sampson

4511- Jones, Raynette

4603- Gaines, Lutrina

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

January 12, 19, 2017

637693