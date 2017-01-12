Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
7301 36TH AVE. N.,
NEW HOPE, MN 55427-2007
January 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at New Hope 25551: 7301 36th Ave. N., New Hope, MN 55427-2007. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 1:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
107- Chaney, Tamirra
112- Allen, Willie
113- Ribeiro, Roberto
133- Huberty, Teresa
157- Ross, Jenell
159- Means, Amy
164- McPike, Sharita
174- Mc Coy, Catherine
175- Glay, Alvin
218- Andersen, Paula
221- Fason, Dewanda
243- Dittbenner, David
254- Griffin, Kristopher
307- Crawford, April
311- Dent, Anissia
337- Flemons, Bessie
346- Erickson, Megan
348- Hyland, Randall
349- Yarusso, Garla
355- Murphy, Brian
357- Cruz, Damarius
435- Forrey, Jim
443- Mccarthy, Abigail
459- Turner, Yuasonia
467- Wiggins, Gayna
508- Darbonne, Pascale
516- Robinson, Mike
517- Self, Emily
531- Brown, Carla
537- Feather, Miranda
567- Mckinney, Shalonda
604- Jackson, Kimberly
608- Goree, Anthony
619- Amundson, Anne
622- Nesenson, Kelsey
629- Davis, Charles
637- Greene, Pashena
Published in the
New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post
January 12, 19, 2017
637713