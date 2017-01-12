Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

2300 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN 55427-3566

January 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

PS ORANGECO, INC. And/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Golden Valley 22005: 2300 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN 55427-3566. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

B009- Clark, James

B025- Raynor, Jonathan

B070- Berg, Donald

B079- Jackson, Antonette

B083- Vallejo, Terry

B112- Literski, Ryan

B134- Talley, Deborah

B149- Branch, Deveon

B154- Surratt, Edmund

B167- Cooper, Mcclifford

B174- Johnson, Amelia

B182- Dibba, Lamin

B185- Robinson, Keaisha

B207- Chappell, Tony

B268- Lopez, Vincent

B297- Holloway, Isaac

B314- Koenen, Melissa

B337- Hudson, Shaqueila

B353- Dillard, Alisa

B412- Mcgrath, Julie

B419- Coleman, Dehoneshae

C007- Douglas, Edith

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

January 12, 19, 2017

637722