Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
2300 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN 55427-3566
January 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
PS ORANGECO, INC. And/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Golden Valley 22005: 2300 Winnetka Ave. N., Golden Valley, MN 55427-3566. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
B009- Clark, James
B025- Raynor, Jonathan
B070- Berg, Donald
B079- Jackson, Antonette
B083- Vallejo, Terry
B112- Literski, Ryan
B134- Talley, Deborah
B149- Branch, Deveon
B154- Surratt, Edmund
B167- Cooper, Mcclifford
B174- Johnson, Amelia
B182- Dibba, Lamin
B185- Robinson, Keaisha
B207- Chappell, Tony
B268- Lopez, Vincent
B297- Holloway, Isaac
B314- Koenen, Melissa
B337- Hudson, Shaqueila
B353- Dillard, Alisa
B412- Mcgrath, Julie
B419- Coleman, Dehoneshae
C007- Douglas, Edith
Published in the
New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post
January 12, 19, 2017
637722