Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE/MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-16-1628

In Re: Estate of

Rossen Ilarionov Kolev,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and Ivanka Hristova Koleva, whose address is 5 Buzludgia Str., Gabrovo, municipality of Gabrovo, district of Gabrovo, Bulgaria, was informally appointed to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Dated: December 29, 2016

Julie Peterson

Registrar

Kate Fogarty

District Court Administrator

Robert A. LaFleur MN# 172911

5775 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 700

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Telephone: 612-850-4085

Facsimile: 952-843-5673

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

January 12, 19, 2017

639230