Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE/MENTAL HEALTH DIVISION

Court File No.: 27-PA-PR-16-1741

In Re: Estate of

Norman Frank Bowman a/k/a

N.F. Bowman,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated September 23, 2015. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Jill Bowman-Cashman, whose address is 7755 County Road 15, Minnetrista, MN 55364-8339, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 4, 2017

Alonna Warns

Registrar

Kate Fogarty

Court Administrator

Robert A. LaFleur (0172911)

5775 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 700

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Telephone: 612-850-4085

e-mail: [email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR Jill Bowman-Cashman

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

January 12, 19, 2017

640588