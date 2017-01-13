House fire strikes Crystal family Dec. 26, destroys portion of home, vehicles, and belongings

GoFundMe account set up in Jaimes family’s honor to aid recovery efforts

by Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

On the morning of Dec. 26, Daniel Jaimes put the key in the ignition of his family’s Buick that had been refusing to start since the previous Thursday. He had decided to try starting the vehicle one last time before calling AAA to have it towed. This time, as the key turned, Daniel heard a pop and began smelling smoke. He ran inside and told his wife, Diana, he needed a fire extinguisher.

“I went to hand it to him, and he just looked at me and changed his mind, and said, ‘Get out of the house,’” Diana Jaimes said of Daniel’s reaction.

The couple quickly rounded up their three children, Joseph, Anastasia, and Victoria, ages 6, 8, and 10 respectively, geared everyone up for the cold, and went outside of the house.

Joseph asked if they should bring the family cat, Domino, outside with them. Thinking the fire was going to be minimal and solved fairly quickly, Diana continued ushering the kids out, reassuring her son that the cat would be fine.

When they were outside, Diana said she could see flames coming out from underneath the Buick, but that they weren’t very large: “I thought, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to take much, this is going to be extinguished and we’re going to go back inside the house in 10 minutes,’ That was not the case at all. It just continued to grow and burst into (additional) flames.”

The Jaimes family’s garage was the most damaged part of the house, with both cars left destroyed by flames. The wall between the garage and the living room was also badly burned, and smoke caused extensive damage to the top floor of the home. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

The fire department arrived, and had to wait for larger trucks to arrive to truly put the fire out because the blaze had grown so much in that short time.

Diana Jaimes described watching the flames rise to the upper level of the garage and begin engulfing the Jaimes’ other vehicle, a Honda. “I just couldn’t believe, before my eyes, to see how much of the garage had burst into flames,” she said. “It was surreal to see that happening, thinking that we were going to be back in the house in 10 minutes, that it was just going to be a little ordeal, (which) it didn’t turn out to be.”

She estimates the flames took about 10 minutes to engulf the entire garage, adding that she’s unsure whether her perception of passing time was accurate during the ordeal.

“You’re seeing something that you’ve never seen live before, certainly not at your own home,” she said. The day was windy and cold, and according to firefighters on the scene, if the wind had been blowing in the opposite direction, the family would have lost the entire house.

The entire garage and both cars were completely destroyed. The fire badly burned the wall between the garage and living room, and the upper level of the Jaimes’ home suffered significant smoke damage, while the lower level of the home is filled with soot. The recommendation from the family’s insurance adjuster was that the entire upper level will have to be gutted and reframed. The amount of smoke that filled the house damaged most of their belongings, even those that appeared sealed or buried inside of containers. Sadly, the smoke also took Domino’s life.

Old photos, mementos and other irreplaceable valueables stored in the upper level were damaged and, in many cases, unable to be salvaged. The house itself won’t be inhabitable for at least four months, if not longer, according to the couple.

Reflecting their calm and collected parents, the children have been handling the aftermath of the fire with a great amount of maturity and poise. A close friend, Colleen Yurek, brought over a notebook along with a pack of crayons so the kids could memorialize Domino.

Diana described the pictures the kids created, portraying Domino in cat heaven and capturing their memories of time spent with him.

Yurek, who has been friends with Diana Jaimes for nearly 27 years, is the person behind the GoFundMe campaign. She said the outpouring of support has been amazing.

“It’s been so heartwarming to see. We have people donating from all over the country. We have people from Oregon, New Jersey, complete strangers,” she said, adding that a lot of people have been asking about specific items the family might need.

Ian Osborne, who is a volunteer firefighter with West Metro and a neighbor of the Jaimes, was on the scene fighting the fire at the family’s home the day it happened. Since then, he said the fire station took up its own collection of items the family could use after one firefighter, a cousin of the Jaimes, suggested a station donation center.

“All the guys and gals started bringing things in, and (the cousin) brought it to the family,” Osborne said.

The department wasn’t an ideal dropoff point for the public to donate items, so Yurek is working on logistics of a donation dropoff point that would ideally correspond with the Jaimes moving into their temporary apartment. Because the family is staying in a hotel until they move into a temporary apartment mid-January, there is no storage space for more than the bare essentials, most of which the Jaimes are receiving from a multitude of community outlets with which they are involved.

Yurek, who originally hails from Philadelphia, said she refers to the Jaimes as “my Minnesota family.”

“They help others out whenever they can. Kindness pays off. Diana and Daniel are heavily involved in their school and church groups. When you build solid networks and help other people out, they’ll help you out,” Yurek said.

While the dropoff point for needed items is being planned, Yurek hopes the GoFundMe campaign will continue gaining speed toward its goal of $20,000. She said the donations have been rolling in, and the primary goal is to help the family purchase a vehicle.

Yurek said she was blown away by Diana’s composure following the fire.

“She has been so positive. Is she struggling? Yes. Is she overwhelmed? Yes. But her thankfulness and grace through this all has been inspiring,” the friend said.

Diana Jaimes offers a positive outlook on the situation.

“You step back and take a deep breath and think, ‘OK, I just have to deal with this day-to-day. God’s giving me the grace to deal with it, moment by moment,” she said.

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign can be made here. Information about any donation drop-off sites will be made public as the information becomes available.

