Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday of Service is Jan. 15 in Golden Valley

Sweet Potato Comfort Pies, an organization founded by Golden Valley resident Rose McGee to be a catalyst for caring and building community, will host its third annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday of Service 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7520 Golden Valley Rd.

Volunteers will bake 88 pies, the age King would be, and share their stories that promote solidarity and racial healing. The pies are then offered throughout the community to individuals and organizations in response to hardships, pain, exemplary leadership and gratitude.

McGee believes that sharing stories over sweet potato pie can help communities regain their footing and bridge relational tensions.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/jk5ggl6.