New Hope, Golden Valley’s year in review

Developments

Brookview Community Center

Last year was a big one for the city of Golden Valley as the city finalized plans to construct a larger community center at Brookview Park.

Detailed renderings emerged early in the year. Several open houses, council and staff discussions later, a plan was set in motion.

The $18.2 million, 37,570-square-foot center will include a grill and dining room, storage, lobby, front desk, senior gathering space and classrooms, a roof terrace, patio, catering kitchen and banquet room.

Construction began Oct. 6. Despite a few delays due to heavy rain or severe cold, construction continues to progress. The underground plumbing, conduit work and half the building’s foundation is complete. Next will be the steel framing, setting the walls, constructing the roof and enclosing the building.

The new Brookview Community Center is expected to open this October.

New Hope Police Department, City Hall

A new police department and city hall for New Hope, a project four years in the making, may receive an official vote to move forward in 2017. During the past year, several plans have come to the city council regarding a potential new facility. The plan that is progressing includes constructing a larger building where the Milton C. Honsey pool is, relocating and replacing the pool.

In December, residents reviewed the plan and provided feedback. Just before the holidays, city council reviewed that feedback and discussed plans moving forward.

Inside the facility, the police department would be located to the west, city hall to the east and common spaces between the two sets of offices.

This facility would cost nearly $18.9 million. Of the $18.9 million, $75,000 would be used for soil remediation.

Replacing the pool, basketball and volleyball courts is estimated to cost an additional $2.1 million.

The $2 million for the pool is in addition to the $6.5 million already budgeted to update the current pool.

Special events

Holiday Train

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled through Dec. 10, for the first time in New Hope and Golden Valley.

For 18 years, Canadian Pacific Railway has dazzled crowds across Canada and the United States with its decorated holiday train. Each year, the train travels from coast to coast in both countries between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Kelly Prescott, a Canada-born country singer, and Colin James, a Canadian blues, rock and neo-swing singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer, performed holiday tunes at each of the approximately 150 stops along the route.

Each event raised nonperishable food donations and funds for a food shelf local to that community.

Nonprofits that benefited from this year’s holiday train in the metro included The Food Group in New Hope, PRISM in Golden Valley and St. Louis Park Emergency Program in St. Louis Park.

Pride Festival

On June 12, approximately 3,000 people gathered at Brookview Park to celebrate family, friends and community at the inaugural Golden Valley Pride Festival.

The event, organized by a small group of residents, featured food trucks, informational booths, keynote speakers and live music.

The event garnered a lot of attention because it occurred the day of the tragic Pulse night club shooting in Orlanda, Florida, which targeted the LGBT community.

This year’s festival is June 11.

Global impact

Animal Humane Society’s international rescues

In August, the Golden Valley Animal Humane Society conducted its first international rescue with the help of a Minnesota animal advocate, a volunteer pilot, various helpers and a South Korean woman dedicated to shutting down dog meat farms in her home country.

The first rescue included 10 Jindo puppies that were saved from a dog meat farm containing more than 300 dogs.

The puppies flew from South Korea to Chicago then on to Anoka County-Blaine airport, where they were collected by Humane Society staff.

All 10 puppies were adopted within 30 minutes of being available for adoption.

To date, the Animal Humane Society has conducted eight rescues, totalling 65 dogs, with Nami Kim in South Korea.

Business

Dunkin’ Donuts opens in New Hope

Dunkin’ Donuts opened its first Twin Cities location Dec. 7 in New Hope.

The development did not require city council approval, making it a project that came into the community under the radar.

But word began to spread and residents anxiously awaited the day that the doors opened.

Opening day was not publicized by the company. Once again, word of mouth was to thank for the lines of cars and people waiting to get their hands on a cup of Dunkin’ joe or a donut.

The company’s grand opening event is scheduled Jan. 13.

