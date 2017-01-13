Government Osseo Area Schools board members sworn in Published January 13, 2017 at 7:43 pm By Kevin Miller School Boardmember-elects Heather Douglass, Stephanie Fortner and Mike Ostaffe were sworn in to the Osseo Area School Board Jan. 3. The board elected its officers during this meeting. Robert Gerhart was unanimously elected board chair, after being nominated by Jessica Craig, a returning boardmember. Craig also nominated Jim Burgett for treasurer, who was elected in a unanimous vote. Craig was unanimously elected board clerk, and was nominated by Burgett. Appointments for 15 committees ranging from policy to strategic planning and legislative liaison were approved during this meeting. The board unanimously approved compensation levels for board members, which will not change from 2016 levels. The board chair will receive $850 per month, the board clerk will receive $775 per month, and all other members receive $750 per month. (Submitted photo)