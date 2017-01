< > John Budziszewski, newly sworn-in Ward 3 council member, takes his oath of office. Budziszewski previously held a council seat from 2011-2014. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

Newly elected council members John Budziszewski, Ward 3, and Nancy LaRoche, Section 1, were sworn into their roles at the Jan. 3 council meeting by city clerk Chrissy Serres. Also sworn in were re-elected Councilmember Julie Deschler of Ward 4, and Mayor Jim Adams, who has served as mayor since 2012.