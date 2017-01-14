MobilePack at Calvary Lutheran Church in Golden Valley Jan. 22-28

Volunteers will gather Jan. 22-28 at Calvary Lutheran Church to pack food for Feed My Starving Children.
The church’s goal is to pack 750,000 meals and raise $165,000 to fund the meals.
The food packed at Calvary will benefit people in Haiti.
Volunteers must be age five or older. Times vary by day.
To volunteer or donate visit calvary.org.
